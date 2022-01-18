ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Roads in Sudan's capital barricaded as strike against protest deaths starts

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtJQZ_0dohcJw800

KHARTOUM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Protesters erected barricades across roads in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Tuesday and some shops and offices were shut as a two-day general strike and civil disobedience campaign began in response to demonstrators' deaths.

Neighbourhood resistance committees and political parties called the strike after seven people were killed in Khartoum on Monday in one of the deadliest days to date in a series of demonstrations against a military takeover on Oct. 25.

Protesters are demanding the military, which had been sharing power with civilian groups before the coup, quit politics completely.

"It is our duty to resist them until we are victorious or they rule an empty country after they have killed us all," the Khartoum State resistance committees said in a statement.

Police confirmed the seven deaths on Tuesday, saying they used minimum force and had faced "systematic aggression". Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan promised an investigation.

At least 71 people have been killed and more than 2,000 injured by security forces since the coup, according to medics aligned with the protest movement.

On Tuesday morning, stone and brick barricades impeded access to some major roads in eastern and southern Khartoum, and the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman. Protesters set fire to car tyres in some places and traffic was lighter than usual.

Groups representing doctors, teachers, engineers, and pilots announced support for the strike, as did resistance committees outside the capital, aiming to pressure authorities by cutting off state revenues and bringing life to a standstill.

Sudan is suffering a long-running economic crisis and Western nations that had supported a transition towards democratic elections after the toppling of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 suspended economic support following the coup.

In eastern and southern Khartoum just under half of businesses appeared closed, including some pharmacies, construction stores, and restaurants. Banks in the capital were not noticeably affected.

Several Western nations and the United Nations, which is pushing for negotiations to resolve the political crisis, expressed concern at Monday's deaths.

"Through disproportionate use of force and continued detention of activists and journalists, the military authorities are demonstrating that they are not ready to find a negotiated and peaceful solution to the crisis," the European Union said in a statement.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Khalid Abdelaziz, Editing by Aidan Lewis and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sudan protester shot dead as US envoys visit

Sudanese security forces shot dead an anti-coup protester on Wednesday as American diplomats visited Khartoum seeking to help end a crisis which has claimed dozens of lives and derailed the country's democratic transition. For two days shops have shuttered and protesters have blockaded streets in a civil disobedience campaign to protest the killing of seven people during a demonstration on Monday, one of the bloodiest days since the October 25 military coup. The latest killing took place in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman where protesters opposed to the coup had set up barricades. Pro-democracy medics from the Doctors' Committee said the protester was shot in the torso "by live bullets of the (security) forces".
PROTESTS
The Independent

EU denounces violence against anti-coup protesters in Sudan

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday said Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country's ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital. At least seven people were killed.Across Sudan, meanwhile, the pro-democracy movement kicked off a civil disobedience campaign to protest Monday's killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded in mass protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the country’s civilian-led government.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that repeated calls...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sudan Security Forces, Anti-Government Protesters Clash

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades Sunday at thousands of protesters marching against the country's military rulers, with medics reporting that one demonstrator was killed. The protesters marched from Omdurman to Bahri, two cities adjoining the capital Khartoum, chanting slogans assailing military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Several Afghan women's rights activists said Thursday they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the hardline Islamists used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital. Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have gradually reintroduced some of the harsh restrictions that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001. At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP. A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.
ADVOCACY
WRAL

Sudan's anti-coup protests violently dispersed; 2 killed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum as thousands took to the streets Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock, activists said. A senior police officer and a protester were killed, according to authorities and a medical group.
PROTESTS
wibqam.com

Serbian activists block roads in protest against lithium project

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday blocked several main roads in Serbia including a border crossing to Bosnia in the latest protests against Rio Tinto’s plans to develop a $2.4 billion lithium mine. The protests have become a headache for Serbia’s ruling coalition ahead of...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Protester, Police Officer Killed in Sudan Clashes

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -At least one protester and one police officer were killed and dozens of people injured on Thursday during another day of demonstrations against military rule in Sudan, medics and police said. Huge crowds have regularly taken to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule since a coup...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Politics#Democratic Elections#Protest#Khartoum#Khartoum State#Omdurman#Groups#Western
101 WIXX

Protesters block Lebanon’s roads to protest economic crash, soaring prices

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese truck and bus drivers and others blocked main roads in the capital and other areas on Thursday in protest at the failure of politicians to address an economic crisis that has sent the currency into tailspin and driven prices sky high. Lebanon’s pound has collapsed...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

UN Calls on Sudan's Military to End its Killing Spree of Protesters

GENEVA - The U.N. human rights office has condemned what it says is the brutal, disproportionate use of force by Sudan's security forces against peaceful protesters, many of whom reportedly are being killed and injured every day. The military mounted a coup d'etat against Sudan's civilian government on October 25....
ADVOCACY
The Independent

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
WORLD
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Kazakh police raided hospitals to round up victims of protest crackdown - report

Kazakhstan officials reportedly threatened to hunt down those who participated in deadly protests earlier this month in which at least 225 people were killed.Witnesses say police visited hospitals looking for those who participated in the violent protests and told them not to protest again or be killed, according to a BBC report.Asel, a protester going by a pseudonym, said she was shot in the protest and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kazakhstan’s biggest city Almaty when uniformed men visited every ward looking for protesters.“One of them shouted, ‘if you go out to protest again, we will kill...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakh leader denies fleeing country and says he was just taking ‘deserved rest’ during uprising

Former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev has denied claims that he has fled the country and there was a rift between him and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “I haven’t gone anywhere,” Mr Nazarbayev said in a video released on Tuesday. This is the 81-year-old’s first appearance since violent protests began in the country in the beginning of the year.The four-and-a-half minute video showed the leader, who held onto power for almost three decades since Kazakhstan’s independence in 1991, sitting with four Kazakh flags in the background. “There is no conflict or standoff in the elite. Rumours about this are absolutely...
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.N. chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen

SAADA/NEW YORK, Yemen, Jan 21 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Friday that reportedly killed at least 60 people in a detention center in the Houthi-held Saada province. A Reuters witness said several people, including African migrants, died in...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Dead, wounded in air strike on Yemen prison

An air strike has destroyed a prison in the Huthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen, leaving many dead or wounded, the insurgents said Friday as the Red Cross confirmed an attack. "There was a targeting of a detention centre in Saada and currently ICRC teams are inspecting the location to verify the numbers of dead and injured," Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen, told AFP. The Saudi-led coalition did not claim the attack on Saada, the Huthis' heartland.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar s oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders.In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, said the company was using all the tools at its disposal to stop funding the junta that took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts in February 2021, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field.Since the takeover, the military has moved against dissent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Haiti's allies need to help tackle spike in violence -Canada PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Haiti's allies must act immediately to help tackle a spike in violence that is worsening an already precarious humanitarian situation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. The international community also needs to address deep governance problems that are fueling a political and security...
AMERICAS
Reuters

Reuters

284K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy