Global legal weed sales are estimated to double in the next five years. Unfortunately, as these four pot stocks demonstrate, not all marijuana players will be winners. Although it's had its ups and downs, cannabis is forecast to be one of the fastest-growing industries over the next five years. According to cannabis-focused analytics company BDSA, global marijuana sales are projected to hit $62.1 billion by 2026, representing a doubling from the estimated $31 billion believed to have been sold globally in 2021.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO