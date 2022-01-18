ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

By Dan Caplinger
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets looked ready for a significant decline Tuesday morning. Goldman Sachs fell after announcing fourth-quarter earnings results. A crypto-oriented bank saw even bigger declines in its stock price. The holiday weekend didn't leave Wall Street investors in a particularly good mood, as a sustained push higher in long-term interest...

Motley Fool

Here's My Highest-Conviction Stock for 2022

There are some big headwinds affecting the stock market right now, and the threat of rising interest rates and persistent inflation is a big one. However, while this can be a negative for many sectors, bank stocks -- and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in particular -- could be big beneficiaries. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan 10, I explain why Bank of America is my highest-conviction stock as 2022 gets underway.
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

Global weed sales are expected to double to $62.1 billion over the next five years. However, Wall Street's high-water price targets aren't always what they're cracked up to be. Last year, Wall Street was virtually unstoppable. The broad-based S&P 500 underwent only one very minor correction and galloped its way...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

The price of Bitcoin is going down and it's simultaneously getting harder to mine, which doubly impacts Bitcoin mining profitability. Bitcoin miners are spending money to increase their computing power as quickly as possible. Despite their similarities, each of these companies is unique and needs to be considered on an...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.81% to $44.92 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.16 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
