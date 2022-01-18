ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phobies lets you collect and battle creepy creatures in a hex-based battlefield, coming to mobile later this year

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoking Gun Interactive has announced an upcoming fright of a game titled Phobies, coming to both iOS and Android devices (and on Steam) later this year. The strategy game features over 120 monsters for players to collect and upgrade, along with a very distinct art style that's definitely creepy yet pleasing...

www.pocketgamer.com

