While remote work has been the arrangement of choice for many businesses for years, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it "mainstream." Many companies that instituted remote work arrangements that were initially intended to be temporary found that employee satisfaction and productivity rose — so they've decided to make the change to remote and hybrid work permanent. This move to widespread remote work is opening up new regions of the country for business growth and expansion, as in many cases entrepreneurs ready to launch a startup no longer have to base their decisions on where to open solely or primarily on the available local workforce.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO