How Stereotypic Portrayals of Manhood Disadvantage Our Boys

Don’t tell your daughters to be careful; tell your sons to be gentle. These are the words I shouted on Reclaim the Night marches in my twenties, the sentiments I stood by into my thirties. And now, well, it’s time to put them into practice. I am the mother of a son. I hold in my home and within my arms someone who may well grow up to be a man. A white man, with blue eyes and an old-fashioned name and a dimple in his chin. Like all parents, I want him to be happy. I want him to be healthy and confident, in his brain and in his body. I want him to be adventurous and articulate and funny and keen. I want him to walk through the world, able to adapt to his circumstances and ready to face whatever challenges await. But more than this, as tenderly as a pressed bruise, I want him to be kind.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO