Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
 3 days ago
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Washington recalled on Monday how he met Poitier while starring in stage play A Solider's Play. Poitier died recently at the age of 94.

"He came to see the play and he came backstage and took pictures with all of us. Everybody was sort of thinning out and he came over to me he said, 'You know, you're good. You're very good,'" Washington said.

Washington then explained how he wasn't aware that Poitier was in the audience watching him perform.

"I'm glad I didn't know. That's never good," Washington said.

"It takes you out of the play," he continued.

The actor also detailed how he would spend time with Poitier at his house and how he recorded a number of conversations with the Hollywood legend.

"I would just go over to his house and hang out and visit him and record him. I have all kinds of tapes of him just talking about stuff," Washington said.

Washington said that he has both audio tapes and video of Poitier and that he even heard Poitier curse.

Washington currently stars in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which is available on Apple TV+.

