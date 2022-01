Michigan State Police are inviting fifth-grade students across the state to participate in a contest that could help bring missing children back home. There are currently over 900 missing children in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting fifth-graders across the state to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. Held annually, the contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while tackling the topic of missing and exploited children.

