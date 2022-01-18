ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Supply chain issues, weekend snow mean bare shelves at grocery stores

 3 days ago
(WSBTV.com News Staff)

This weekend’s winter weather created the ‘perfect storm’ for grocery stores and retailers already facing ongoing supply chain issues.

“It’s very frustrating,” shopper Pat Hart said.

Some store shelves around metro Atlanta over the weekend were bare. There was no milk or bread.

WSB checked in with several stores in Cobb County on Monday, but not much had improved.

In fact, WSB found empty sections in almost every aisle in both Kroger and Publix.

“I’m looking for some meats, chips, whatever I can find,” shopper Jeremiah Gamble said.

Gamble said he went to five Walmarts over the past few days. He is one of many shoppers forced to shop around.

“I’ve had to go to multiple stores,” Hart said. “It’s aggravating because this (Kroger) is close to the house.”

WSB spoke to grocery store officials, who could not give a specific time frame as to when store shelves would be restocked.

