Davidson County, NC

NC driver, passenger escape car seconds before it went up in flames

By Daniel Pierce
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A late evening stroll to get food turned into a nightmare scenario for a Davidson County brother and sister on Sunday.

Anthony Hughes and his sister got into their mother’s 2001 Piney Green Ford Mustang just before 5:30 p.m.

The two had the idea to brave the two miles of slushy and snowy roads of Highway 64 East to a Citgo gas station.

The drive had some small skids here and there but cleared up once they got closer to the gas station.

When they were close to the Citgo, Anthony said that smoke began to rise from under the backseat of the car.

“When I pulled over, it was just a cloud of smoke. I couldn’t breathe,” he explained.

By the time he pulled over, he said that flames started to shoot out from underneath the seat.

He and his sister grabbed their cell phones and a blanket and ran away from the car.

“I call 911…by the time I looked back, the whole car is up in flames,” Anthony said. “I was like ‘is it going to explode?’ It made some loud bangs. I thought ‘this car might blow up.’”

The car was destroyed, but Anthony and his sister were not hurt.

“It showed us that we do really love and care for each other because we both checked that the other was okay,” he said.

An exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

