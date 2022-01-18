Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 18, sunny and dry conditions ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The skies will continue to clear out in Kern County and Bakersfield Tuesday.

High pressure building into the state will keep the area sunny and dry through the early part of next week.

Temperatures will be nice and comfortable, with valley temps in the 60s and mountain temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

