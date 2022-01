"The Book of Boba Fett" has returned with Chapter 3, as we near halfway point of the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+. And fans of the franchise finally got something they were looking forward to as the mysterious biker gang woman from one of the brief teaser trailers released ahead of the show's debut has finally arrived. As it just so happens, this character's entry into the franchise will actually likely make fans of another very popular show running right now, namely "Yellowjackets," quite happy. This is because none other than Sophie Thatcher, who stars in the Showtime series, is the one behind this cool new "Star Wars" character.

