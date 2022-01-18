Parson pushes for state worker pay increase

The FBI revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie "contained written statements claiming responsibility" for Gabby Petito's death. The FBI said it is officially closing its investigation.
The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
(CNN) — A Texas federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for federal employees, dealing another blow to President Joe Biden's campaign to increase the country's lackluster vaccination rate. Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown called the mandate an overstep of presidential authority and cited...
(CNN) — Some would-be concertgoers are disappointed Adele has postponed her Las Vegas residency -- just one day before it was set to begin. But last minute event changes in the pandemic may be the new norm, according to one industry expert. The singer attributed the delay to a...
There's been a surge of threats against government officials over the last year related to the pandemic and the 2020 election. The latest involves a Texas man who the Justice Department says threatened to kill top government officials in Georgia. Jeff Pegues has the details.
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
Rock ‘n’ roll legend Meat Loaf was in a league of his own when he died Thursday at age 74. A representative for the trained Broadway performer confirmed the actor and singer died surrounded by his family. Following the news, Meat Loaf’s peers in the entertainment world came...
