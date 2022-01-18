Betty White Challenge donors raise nearly $50K for ACCT Philly

Shelter animals in Philadelphia are saying "thank you for being a friend" to many, many people.

Because our puppy pals and feline friends are benefiting thanks to you and the Betty White Challenge.

ACCT Philly , the largest open-intake animal shelter in the Delaware Valley, says it has raised close to $50,000 through the challenge.

White, who died on New Year's Eve, was a lifelong advocate for animal rights.

Fans were encouraged to support the cause in her honor on Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday.

ACCT Philly says the timing couldn't be more critical as the shelter has experienced budget cuts and staffing shortages.

"We are so honored so many individuals chose to honor Betty White by donating to help local animals in need!" Sarah Barnett, Acting Co-Executive Director of ACCT Philly, told Action News on Tuesday.

ACCT Philly says hundreds of donations came from first time donors.

As an alternative to $5, ACCT Philly asked for donations of five hours to volunteer and help the animals.

If you can adopt or foster a pet, ACCT Philly would love it if you could do that in Betty's honor, too!