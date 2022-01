Augmedix drives its revenue growth by reducing burnout of physicians who are highly productive. Augmedix (AUGX) is a high-growth healthcare technology company. In my opinion, its medical note documentation service driven by its Notebuilder tool will fuel its revenue growth significantly higher in the long term (next five years). I believe the company's high revenue growth will be driven by intelligent software and supported by huge business expansion opportunity. As a result, I expect the company’s share price to reach mid to high single-digits in the next five years. I believe long-term growth-oriented investors can accumulate the company’s shares gradually to maximize their profit.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO