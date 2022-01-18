ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Renewable Energy Market Will Grow at 8.4-GR with Value of $1977.6 billion by 2030

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Renewable energy market is projected to reach $1,977.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.Increasing aid from governmental institutions, coupled with favourable policies and regulations has played a pivotal role in renewable energy market growth. The global renewable energy market is expected to...

www.lasvegasherald.com

The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

ExxonMobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 - but the target does not account for the carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical exploration and production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which result from consumption and use of oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Robotic Total Station Market is expected to reach $930.6 million in 2026 |growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Robotic Total Station Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 320 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
clayandmilk.com

MidAmerican Energy proposes $3.9 billion renewable energy project in Iowa

MidAmerican Energy announced plans this week for a $3.9 billion renewable energy project in Iowa, including wind and solar generation, plus exploration of new technologies to advance the company’s transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. In a statement Wednesday, MidAmerican Energy said the proposed project, called Wind PRIME, would...
IOWA STATE
