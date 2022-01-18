Renewable Energy Market Will Grow at 8.4-GR with Value of $1977.6 billion by 2030

According to a new market research report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, and Capacity Management), Deployment Model, Data Center Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021. The DCIM software enables a broader data center ecosystem, ranging from enterprise to edge and cloud data centers. As most workloads still exist in enterprise data centers, the need for optimizing data center operations becomes critical to organizations using enterprise data centers. Similarly, colocation, managed, and cloud data centers require a robust and holistic data center optimization technology for the overall data center efficiency. The DCIM software fulfills these requirements and provides its users end-to-end visibility across a data center infrastructure, including data center assets, power, cooling, and day-to-day operations in real-time. By providing end-to-end visibility, DCIM ensures better asset and resource availability, energy and workflow efficiency, asset management, and capacity planning.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO