Cancer

BTK Inhibitors Continue to Offer Chemotherapy-Free Options for MCL Treatment

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, studies highlighted the promise of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and what oncologists should do after Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibition. The use of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have grown dramatically in the...

www.targetedonc.com

CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
targetedonc.com

An Overview of Endometrial Cancer and Treatment Options

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic malignancy. Fortunately, most women who are diagnosed with endometrial cancer are treated with surgery alone. Sometimes, there may be a hysterectomy, radiation, orchemotherapy. There’s a subset of women who recur with widespread metastases or who present with metastases at the time of diagnosis. There are several treatment options for these patients, and we’re getting better and more advanced at the options that we offer.
republic-online.com

Different treatment options for glaucoma

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness for people over the age of 60, but it can strike at any age. Glaucoma is an umbrella term that refers to a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve. Without a fully functional optic nerve, vision is compromised, and the Mayo Clinic notes that glaucoma-related vision loss cannot be recovered.
pharmatimes.com

NICE recommends MSD’s Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for routine treatment of lung cancer

With over 48,000 new cases diagnosed per year, lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending MSD’s (known as Merck in the US and Canada) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) when used in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel as an option for untreated metastatic squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults.
targetedonc.com

Preliminary Efficacy of Glofitamab Signals Hope for Relapsed/Refractory MCL Treatment

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discussed the use of glofitamab in patients with R/R MCL who have failed BTK inhibitors in an interview with Targeted Oncology. One challenge associated with treating patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is that options remain limited for those who fail Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors. Research presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition found that glofitamab may be an option for these patients.
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-Nxki for HER2+ mBC

The FDA has accepted a supplement biologics license application for fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and granted it priority review for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2- based regimen. The FDA has accepted a supplement biologics license application (sBLA) for fam-trastuzumab...
oncnursingnews.com

Ibrutinib/Rituximab Combo May Be an Effective Chemo-Free Therapy for Older Patients With MCL

Ibrutinib plus rituximab is effective, easy to administer, and removes the need for chemotherapy in older patients, say experts. Elderly patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) achieved a high overall response rate (ORR) and durable survival after receiving ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and rituximab (Rituxan), according to data from a phase 2 ENRICH trials (NCT0180567) published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
targetedonc.com

New EGFR-Targeted Therapies Enter the NSCLC Landscape

Megan May, PharmD, discusses fitting newer targeted therapies into the treatment paradigm for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Megan May, PharmD, assistant professor, University of Kentucky, discusses fitting newer targeted therapies into the treatment paradigm for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Trials Assess New Immunotherapies

Margarett C. Ellison, MD, MHA, FACS, FACOG, gynecologic oncologist for Gynecologic Oncology of Tallahassee, a Division of Florida Cancer Specialists, reviews potential immunotherapy treatments for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. On January 26, 2010, Congress passed House Resolution recognizing January as Cervical Health Awareness Month.1 The incidence of cervical cancer has...
targetedonc.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Extends Overall Survival in HER2+ Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer

Updated survival results from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric01 trial reveal the survival benefit of trastuzumab deruxtecan HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric01 trial (NCT03329690), treatment with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) acheived a 40% reduction in the risk of death compared with standard chemotherapy in patients...
targetedonc.com

Neoadjuvant Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab Induces pCR in 59% of MSI/dMMR Oeso-Gastric Adenocarcinoma Patients

Results presented during the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium showed that 58.6% of evaluable patients experienced complete regression and fibrosis with no tumor cells. Patients with resectable microsatellite instable (MSI)/mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) oeso-gastric junction (OGJ) adenocarcinoma treated in the phase 2 GERCOR NEONIPIGA trial (NCT04006262), had a 59% pathologic complete response (pCR) rate from neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy), meeting the study’s primary end point.1.
targetedonc.com

Nivo-Ipi Consolidation Fails to Demonstrate Long-Term Survival Advantage Over Placebo in SCLC

The immunotherapy combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab did not extend progression-free survival in patients with small cell lung cancer when compared with placebo. Consolidation immunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) after chemo-radiotherapy for the treatment of limited disease (LD) small cell lung cancer (SCLC) did not improve progression-free survival, according to results of the STIMULI trial published in Annals of Oncology.
Seeking Alpha

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi + CTLA-4 inhibitor improves survival as liver cancer treatment

The combination of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) + the company's experimental CTLA-4 inhibitor tremelimumab led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival ("OS") versus Nexavar (sorafenib) as a first-line unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma treatment. Patients in the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial did not receive prior systemic therapy and were not...
targetedonc.com

Nowakowski Considers CD19 Therapy in Transplant-Ineligible DLBCL

During a Targeted Oncology live event, Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD, discussed the case of a patient treated with tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in the second line for diffuse B-cell lymphoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the options for second-line therapy in this patient with DLBCL?. NOWAKOWSKI: The current NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer...
targetedonc.com

Doctors Debate: Should Stage III Melanoma Be Treated in the Adjuvant or Neoadjuvant Setting?

During a recent medical meeting, Michael Lowe, MD, MA, FACS, FSSO, and Ragini Kudchadkar, MD, debated adjuvant therapy versus neoadjuvant for the treatment of resectable stage III melanoma. Providers treating resectable stage III melanoma after surgery have a plethora of options including immunotherapy, targeted therapies, or radiation therapy. Administering these...
MedicalXpress

For glioma patients, a mutated gene may open the door to new treatment options

A mutated gene affects growth of brain tumor cells in young adults, indicating sensitivity to a new treatment strategy, a team of researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center discovered. These findings, recently published in Cell Reports, present possibilities for more effective therapies for glioma patients with this gene mutation.
MedicalXpress

Sensitivity to chemotherapy may guide treatment of patients with stomach cancer

A study led by scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center shows that chemotherapy after surgery for gastric adenocarcinoma is significantly associated with longer survival in patients with chemosensitive disease, but not in those with very sensitive or refractory disease. These findings, which were recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open, suggest that assessing how responsive a tumor appears to be to treatment with chemotherapy before surgery can be used to guide decisions regarding postoperative chemotherapy, thereby personalizing treatment of patients with this type of stomach cancer.
targetedonc.com

FDA to Review sBLA for Frontline Cemiplimab Plus Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC

The FDA is reviewing a supplemental biologics license application for cemiplimab-rwlc in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment option for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA has accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment in advanced...
