Britney Spears has responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent ABC News interview, in which she spoke about their relationship and defended her role in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship. In a series of Notes app screenshots posted to Twitter on Thursday, Britney Spears wrote about how she watched the interview, parts of which aired on both “Good Morning America” and “Nightline,” while she had a 104-degree fever. “It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote. Britney Spears then explained why she took issue with some of what...

