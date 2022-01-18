ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Cards I Use For Each Major Bonus Category

By Al C Guest January 18, 2022, 9:58 am
For the average American, the single best way to maximize travel rewards is to make sure you’re applying for the best credit cards, and using the right credit cards for your daily spending. Having the card that best suits your spending patterns can be the difference between earning...

NJ.com

Should I get a joint credit card with my grandson?

EDITOR’S NOTE: On January 24, NJ.com hosts EmpowerU Money: New Year’s Resolutions— a FREE virtual live event. Learn the latest tips on budgeting and saving to meet your goals in 2022! Spots are limited. Register here. Q. My grandson will be starting college next year. I see...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BoardingArea

Amex Offers Retention Offer On Another No Annual Fee Card

Retention offers are a great way to rack up extra points, cash back or get a break on a card’s annual fee. The offers are especially profitable when it is for a card you want to keep anyway. That is how it worked out with my Blue Business Plus last year. I was shocked to get an offer at all on the card, much less one so valuable, for a card with no annual fee. It has happened again! I was offered a Amex Hilton retention offer, a card with no annual fee.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

American AAdvantage 2022 Loyalty Choice Rewards

American Airlines has made major changes to its AAdvantage loyalty program as of 2022, with the introduction of the Loyalty Points concept. With these changes, status is no longer earned based on how many miles you fly or how much you spend, but rather based on how many Loyalty Points you earn.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Amex EveryDay Credit Card Review (No Annual Fee)

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. Citi is an advertising partner of OMAAT. The information and associated card details on this page for the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, and Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card have been collected independently by OMAAT and has not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
CREDITS & LOANS
Andre Oentoro

Reasons We Can Use Credit Cards to Simplify our Lives

Everyone is living bust life these days. Between attending the office, visiting the market for grocery shopping, and spending time with family, oftentimes it is difficult for us to catch our breath. But, there are several lifestyle changes we can make to streamline day-to-day affairs and many other things. Using a credit card is one of them. Believe it or not, a credit card can save us time, hassle, and money as well.
CREDITS & LOANS
travelupdate.com

How I used my Airline Fee Credit benefit for 2022

Disclosure: The Points Pundit receives NO compensation from credit card affiliate partnerships. Support the blog by applying for a card through my personal referral links. This article is meant for information purposes only and doesn’t constitute personal finance, health or investment advice. Please consult a licensed professional for advice pertaining to your situation.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

SoFi Invest Crypto Promotion, Get Up to $100 Bonus

SoFi Invest Crypto Promotion, Get Up to $100 Bonus. SoFi has a new promotion for Crypto trading. You can now earn a bonus of up to $100 when you sign up and start trading crypto with SoFi. This bonus is better than usual, but it also requires you to trade up to $5,000 in order to receive the maximum bonus. Let’s check the details.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

Comenity Bank Review: High Yield Savings Accounts From a Known Store Credit Card Issuer

Comenity Capital Bank is best known for the retail store credit cards it issues for retailers such as Victoria's Secret, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma. But you can access more than credit from the financial institution through its Comenity Direct banking arm. This in-depth Comenity Direct review will highlight how the banking side works and if it's the right choice for you.
CREDITS & LOANS
inputmag.com

‘I’m heartbroken’: Users mourn the loss of top stolen credit card site

When the admin or admins of illicit dark web marketplace UniCC — which has become a haven for cybercriminals looking to purchase stolen credit card credentials and Social Security numbers — announced on January 12 it was shutting its doors in 10 days, reverberations were felt throughout the world of law enforcement and shady crime alike.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Amazon reverses decision to ban customers from using Visa credit cards

Amazon has reversed a decision to ban customers from using UK Visa credit cards on its website.The online retailer had been expecting to introduce the changes from this Wednesday, having warned customers that the card company’s fees were too high.But Amazon said on Monday: “The expectedâ¯change regarding the use of Visa credit cardsâ¯on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19.“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”A Visa spokesman said: “Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19...
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

Huge United Airlines Credit Card Limited Time Offers (Up To 150K Miles)

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Another One?! Dear Credit Card Companies, No More Partnerships No One Asked For

Another day, another credit card issuer touts what is a very niche credit card “perk”. Or better yet, a partnership that no one asked for. Today it is Capital One rolling out a Gravity Haus partnership. A what? Exactly! Most people reading this probably have no idea what Gravity Haus is. This is not new though, Capital One is actually late to the party. We have seen Soul Cycle, Walmart+, Peloton, Wheels Up Connect and Equinox partnerships sprout up the last few years.
CREDITS & LOANS
doctorofcredit.com

M1 Finance Credit Card $300 Signup Bonus With $4,000 Spend

M1 Finance has a credit card which earns up to 10% back at select retailers when you own a piece of that retailer’s stock. They’ve now launched a new signup offer on the card:. Get $300 statement credit when you sign up for the card and spend $4,000...
CREDITS & LOANS
Us Weekly

Best No Credit Check Loans: 2022’s Top Online Direct Lenders

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. Would you like to have an option where you can get funds in an emergency without the company running a credit check on you? It is not a dream. Now, you can get such options online, but choosing the right lender can be difficult.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

