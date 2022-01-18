ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold Fields cut to Sell at Goldman as valuation 'looks unjustified'

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -3.9% pre-market after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral, citing valuation after outperforming peers with a...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Blue Apron: Citron Research Joining The Party

Citron Research posted a bullish report on the company with a $40 price target. Earlier today (January 20th) Citron Research, run by Andrew Left, issued a report that was bullish on Blue Apron (APRN). I have never spoken to anyone at Citron, but their investment thesis for APRN was largely consistent with mine plus some important added factors and data points.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#3 9#Gold Fields#Ev Ebitda
Seeking Alpha

Is Palantir Stock A Buy Or Sell At Its Current Valuation?

Palantir's stock has declined by more than 60% from its record price set about a year ago due to mounting macro headwinds. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) continues to be caught in the broader market rout these days, with the stock’s value declining more than 12% since the year opened. The current macro backdrop has not made a favourable environment for high-growth segment stocks. The recent release of meeting minutes from the FOMC’s policy meeting in December, paired with increasing consumer price pressures at record-setting levels have triggered hawkish sentiments supporting faster and sooner rate hikes beginning as early as March to curb runaway inflation. The hastened withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus, coupled with the impending return of rate hikes have caused investors to turn risk averse on high-growth, high-valuation stocks. This is largely due to uncertainties over how the upcoming rate hikes might erode the value of future gains or stall business growth due to rising costs of capital.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Seeking Alpha

Gold: A Stellar Picture

Gold's risk vs. reward was stretched too far toward risk in mid-2020. Gold’s ‘real’ price indicates a fine ‘risk vs. reward’. Note: Since this article will be distributed to a wider viewership than nftrh.com, where regular readers know I take pains not to hype this most precious ‘value’ asset, take note that a positive risk vs. reward does not mean run out and go whole hog gold stock bull right this minute. Risk vs. reward is a condition, but not a timer. The miners, as of now, are on a seasonal bounce/rally. But with patience, the sector is setting up to distinguish itself as unique and quite bullish in 2022.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Real Rates Are Rising - Sell Gold

Real interest rates are rising and will likely continue to rise. Gold is a commodity, and as such it does not produce any cash flows. So, how to value gold as an asset? There are several drivers of gold price, based on historical data:. Gold as an inflation hedge. Gold...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Advantage Energy: 2022 Guidance Provides Path Towards Net Cash Position

Advantage Energy is a natural gas producer in Canada and needs a gas price of just US$1.75 to break even (including sustaining capex). As it has been more than four months since I last discussed Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF), it’s time to provide an update. The company’s share price has benefited from the strong natural gas prices and unlocking the value of its Entropy exposure. Advantage has recently provided a more detailed guidance for 2022 and this allows us to run the numbers again to see if Advantage is still interesting.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Tremor International: Video Advertisement And Big Data Analysis Could Make Stock Price Spike Up

Tremor presents itself as a global leader in all-screen video advertising technologies. Tremor International (TRMR) is enjoying double-digit sales growth thanks to the explosion of video advertising in the United States. The company offers innovative CTV header bidding, machine learning capabilities, and access to tons of data from consumers. Already with large brands among its clients, in my view, Tremor will most likely receive the attention of more large groups in the future. I believe that revenue growth will most likely continue to be significant in the coming years. I am not sure whether the current valuation represents the future free cash flow. Under my DCF models, there is significant upside potential in the share price. I am currently buying shares.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Assure to get voluntarily delisted from Canadian stock exchange

Assure Holdings (IONM) goes in voluntarily to get its shares delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange Venture, effective as at the market close on Feb. 7, 2022. The dually-listed healthcare services company said Friday that it will no loner trade on Canadian exchange and will continue to trade just on Nasdaq under the current ticker symbol "IONM".
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

MLP Monthly Report: January 2022

MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds, Emerging Market Bonds, Fixed Rate Preferreds, and Investment Grade Bonds. The January MLP Monthly Report can be found here offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class's performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers. The latest quarterly...
INCOME TAX
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy