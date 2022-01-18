ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CNN's Laura Coates Claims She Was Snubbed as Jeopardy! Host Despite Support from Alex Trebek

By Janine Henni
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Coates is opening up about her interest in hosting Jeopardy! — and why it didn't work out. In conversation with Tamron Hall on the host's talk show Monday, the CNN senior legal analyst, 41, claimed she was slighted after pursuing the opportunity to potentially host the game show after Alex...

people.com

Comments / 14

Jo105
3d ago

Trebeck also mentioned Alex Faust in that same interview. He didn't get the job either. All the other temporary hosts wanted the job also. So no one person was singled out . Many were declined an invitation to permanently replace Trebeck.

Reply(4)
6
Jackie WHEELCCHAIRBOOGIE GRAVES
3d ago

I am sick n tired of all my evil black people's cares more about the power of the evil spirit then God spirit n that's sad be I care more about what God thinks instead of what this evil world of society thinks do I going to continue to pray for our world as God children's in all human beings on this earth in God image he birth us all to love him

Reply
2
Just Me
3d ago

Well Laura Coates was not complaining. She is a well established attorney and radio host . So she was honored to be considered to be a replacement but just disappointed that she was not even given a chance to even audition.

Reply
2
Related
ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Alex Trebek’s Daughter Remembers Betty White With Moving Pic of Her With Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Did you know that Betty White and longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek were close friends? Trebek’s daughter, Nicky, is reminiscing on that friendship. Today is undoubtedly a sad day, folks. If you haven’t heard the news yet, legendary actress Betty White has died at age 99. White is considered to be one of the pioneers of early television, and her career in the industry spanned more than 70 years. She is perhaps best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund on the NBC show Golden Girls, and Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Coates Says She Was “Told No” After Asking to Fill in as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host During Search

CNN anchor, author and SiriusXM radio host Laura Coates said that when she inquired about guest-hosting Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek’s passing, she was “told no.” Coates’ name was floated online during the official search process for a new host after a resurfaced 2018 TMZ interview where Trebek identified her as a good possible successor. While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday, the news anchor said she did indeed inquire about being added to the roster of those considered for the role, but that she was denied. “I asked for the opportunity when it came time when they were looking for...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Still Torn Over Mayim Bialik vs. Ken Jennings

Fans are currently split over who they like better as the host of Jeopardy! — Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings. Both Bialik and Jennings have been operating as tag-team hosts of Jeopardy! and will continue to do so for the rest of the season. That has been good news for the beloved game show. Prior to that announcement, there have been months of speculation and drama surrounding who will permanently succeed Alex Trebek, the man who hosted Jeopardy! for nearly 40 years.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Harvey Levin
Person
Mike Richards
The Independent

Black pundit claims Jeopardy! producers blocked Trebek from naming her his successor

A Black TV pundit has claimed that Jeopardy! Producers blocked late host Alex Trebek from naming her as his successor.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates says that her offer to guest-host the long-running game show was rebuffed, despite the fact that Trebek had publicly backed her as his possible replacement.“I asked for the opportunity when it came time when they were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed,” she said on the Tamron Hall Show.“I was told ‘no,’ which is one of those moments when you have to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Host Despite Support
celebritypage.com

Alex Trebek's Hand-Picked 'Jeopardy!' Replacement Was Denied Hosting Gig

Many candidates were considered to replace beloved host Alex Trebek on hit game show, Jeopardy! Fan favorites like Levar Burton and Aaron Rogers guest hosted as a chance to try out for the position, until the 38th season settled on Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. As it turns out, the one candidate who was not allowed to try out, was the one personally picked by Trebek.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Jeopardy Hosting Candidate Laura Coates Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Process

CNN analyst Laura Coates revealed what happened when she approached Jeopardy! About the hosting gig. Infamously, Alex Trebek lobbied for her to be his successor on the show in an interview. However, as the process to find a new host evolved, her name never really came up in reporting around the show. Now, in a piece from CNN, she told Tamron Hall that she got a firm no from the brass in charge. Now, there's no way to find out if this was former executive Producer Mike Richards. But, seeing as how he was the one conducting the search, a lot of fans are taking that way. Of course, the EP stepped away from the show when allegations of sexual harassment emerged. That coupled with fan outrage over the entire guest hosting process was enough for Sony to have to step in and make another decision. Check out what the CNN analyst had to say down below.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s interim boss would like to stick around as Amy Schneider and sports-style analytics have helped boost ratings

"A new top producer is hyping the streaks and pushing an approach that treats Jeopardy! more like a sport," reports The Wall Street Journal's John Jurgensen. "Michael Davies, a 55-year-old game-show guru known for Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, stepped in after the ouster of producer-turned-host Mike Richards. Mr. Davies is updating Jeopardy! with game stats typically seen on live sports broadcasts and data—tracking contestants’ clicks of their hand buzzers—that superfans have long craved. All this has helped push Jeopardy! to 9.2 million total same-day viewers on average in its current season, according to Nielsen data. That is up 7% from the same period last season, and a return to numbers associated with late host Alex Trebek. The show is capturing the biggest audience of any program on TV outside of sports." Jurgensen notes Davies "is using a playbook for Jeopardy! that has worked for other pop-culture franchises: superserve hard-core fans, and broader audiences will follow. For a game show rooted in facts, geeking out is on brand." Last week Davies introduced a sports-style box score to be published after every game. Davies, who only signed on for this season, tells the Journal: "I would find it very difficult to leave now." As for the hosting search, Jurgensen reports the fate of Mayim Bialik's Fox sitcom Call Me Kat will play a role in who hosts Jeopardy! full-time. But what could potentially happen is either Bialik or Jennings becoming full-time host. Whoever doesn't get the main job would host primetime specials and Jeopardy! spinoffs. ALSO: Amy Schneider on becoming Jeopardy! host: "It would certainly be a cool experience. It’s a lot harder than it looks...I‘d certainly consider it if somebody asked."
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She Was Voted Most Likely to be on the Game Show in 8th Grade

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Amy Schneider is performing so well on “Jeopardy!”, given her superlative back in eighth grade. Everyone remembers voting on their classmates to see “who’s most likely to become president” or “change the world” or “has the best hair.” But Schneider, who just won her 18th game on the show, was voted for a more intellectual superlative: Most Likely to Be on “Jeopardy!” One Day.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy