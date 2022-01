Those who have attended an event at Legends Hall know that every single detail is world-class. If you’ve ever wondered how the Legends Hall staff manages to pull off such perfect events, time after time, then look no further than Rebecca Priddy! Rebecca Priddy is the new Banquet Specialist at Legends Hall and is in charge of coordinating and executing flawless events such as weddings, conferences, executive parties, and more.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO