The Ubiquity of King Cake

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO