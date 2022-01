DOTA: Dragon's Blood has officially set its release date for Book Two of the series for Netflix with a slick new trailer! Valve collaborated with Netflix for a brand new anime adaptation of their massively popular online multiplayer game, DOTA 2, with animation produced by Studio MIR (the studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The first season of the series made its debut last Spring, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season of the series was confirmed to be in the works for a release in 2022.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO