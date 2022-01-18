ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnK7v_0dohVJT900

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person.

Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us ; Superman & Lois ; Black-ish ; Ghosts ; The Neighborhood ; Hacks ; Cobra Kai ; Riverdale ; Better Call Saul ; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles , and NCIS: Hawai’i ; and Emily in Paris .

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television’s biggest hits.”

The full schedule with a list of confirmed guests can be found below.

This Is Us (Saturday, April 2, 7:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Special Preview Screening of an Upcoming Episode followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Dan Fogelman, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Milo Ventimiglia, “Jack Pearson,” Mandy Moore, “Rebecca Pearson,” Sterling K. Brown, “Randall Pearson,” Chrissy Metz, “Kate Pearson,” Justin Hartley, “Kevin Pearson,” Susan Kelechi Watson, “Beth Pearson,” Chris Sullivan, “Toby Damon,” Jon Huertas, “Miguel,” with additional guests to be announced.

Superman & Lois (Sunday, April 3, 2:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Special Preview Screening Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Todd Helbing, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Tyler Hoechlin, “Clark Kent/Superman,” Elizabeth ‘Bitsie’ Tulloch, “Lois Lane,” Jordan Elsass, “Jonathan Kent,” Alex Garfin, Jordan Kent,” Erik Valdez, “Kyle Cushing,” Inde Navarrette, “Sarah Cushing,” Wolé Parks, “John Henry Irons/Steel,” Adam Rayner, “Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho”

Black-ish (Sunday, April 3, 7:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Special Preview Screening of an Upcoming Episode followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Executive Producer, Anthony Anderson, “Andre ‘Dre’ Anderson,” Showrunner and Executive Producer, Courtney Lilly, Producer, Tracee Ellis Ross, “Rainbow Johnson,” Marcus Scribner, “Andre Johnson Jr.,” Miles Brown, “Jack Johnson,” Marsai Martin, “Diane Johnson,” Jenifer Lewis, “Ruby” ​

Ghosts and The Neighborhood (Wednesday, April 6, 7:30 PM PT):
Featuring a Special Preview Screening Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A:

From Ghosts: Joseph Port, Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner, Rose McIver, “Samantha,” Utkarsh Ambudkar, “Jay,” Brandon Scott Jones, “Isaac,” Richie Moriarty, “Pete,” Danielle Pinnock, “Alberta,” Asher Grodman, “Trevor,” Román Zaragoza, “Sasappis,” Sheila Carrasco, “Flower,” Rebecca Wisocky, “Hetty,” Devan Chandler Long, “Thorfinn”

From The Neighborhood: Cedric the Entertainer, “Calvin Butler” and Executive Producer, Max Greenfield, “Dave Johnson,” Beth Behrs, “Gemma Johnson,” Tichina Arnold, “Tina Butler,” Sheaun McKinney, “Malcolm Butler,” Marcel Spears, “Marty Butler,” Meg DeLoatch, Executive Producer and Showrunner

Hacks (Thursday, April 7, 7:30 PM PT):
Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Paul W. Downs, Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, EP, Writer and “Jimmy,” Lucia Aniello, Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, EP, Writer and Director, Jen Statsky, Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, EP, and Writer, Michael Schur, EP, Jean Smart, “Deborah Vance,” Hannah Einbinder, “Ava,” Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Marcus,” Meg Stalter, “Kayla,” Mark Indelicato, “Damien”

Cobra Kai (Friday, April 8, 7:30 PM PT):
Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Ralph Macchio, “Daniel LaRusso” and Executive Producer, William Zabka, “Johnny Lawrence” and Executive Producer, Josh Heald, Writer and Executive Producer, Jon Hurwitz, Writer and Executive Producer, Hayden Schlossberg, Writer and Executive Producer, Courtney Henggeler, “Amanda LaRusso,” Xolo Maridueña, “Miguel Diaz,” Mary Mouser, “Samantha LaRusso,” Tanner Buchanan, “Robby Keane,” Jacob Bertrand, “Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz”

Riverdale (Saturday, April 9, 2:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Special Preview Screening Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Showrunner and Executive Producer, K.J. Apa, “Archie Andrews,” Cole Sprouse, “Jughead Jones,” Lili Reinhart, “Betty Cooper,” Camila Mendez, “Veronica Lodge,” Madelaine Petsch, “Cheryl Blossom,” with additional guests to be announced.

Better Call Saul (Saturday, April 9, 7:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Vince Gilligan, Creator and Executive Producer, Peter Gould, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Bob Odenkirk, “Jimmy McGill,” Rhea Seehorn, “Kim Wexler,” Jonathan Banks, “Mike Ehrmantraut,” Patrick Fabian, “Howard Hamlin,” Michael Mando, “Nacho Varga,” Giancarlo Esposito, “Gus Fring”

A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS , NCIS: Los Angeles , and NCIS: Hawai’i (Sunday, April 10, 2:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Screening for Each Show Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A:
From NCIS: Steven D. Binder, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Sean Murray, “Timothy McGee,” Wilmer Valderrama, “Nickolas ‘Nick’ Torres,” Brian Dietzen, “Dr. Jimmy Palmer,” Diona Reasonover, “Kasie Hines,” Katrina Law, “Jessica Knight,” Rocky Carroll, “Leon Vance,” Gary Cole, “Alden Parker”

From NCIS: Los Angeles : Shane Brennan, Showrunner and Executive Producer, R. Scott Gimmill, Executive Producer, Chris O’Donnell, “G. Callen,” LL COOL J, “Sam Hanna,” Linda Hunt, “Henrietta ‘Hetty’ Lange,” Daniela Ruah, “Kensi Blye,” Eric Christian Olsen, “Marty Deeks,” Medalion Rahimi, “Fatima Namazi,” Caleb Castille, “Devin Rountree,” Gerald McRaney, “Hollis Kilbride”

From NCIS: Hawai’i: Matt Bosack, Executive Producer, Jan Nash, Executive Producer, Christopher Silber, Executive Producer, Vanessa Lachey, “Jane Tennant,” Alex Tarrant, “Kai,” Noah Mills, “Jesse Boone,” Yasmine Al-Bustami, “Lucy Tara,” Jason Antoon, “Ernie Malik,” Tori Anderson, “Kate Whistler,” Kian Talan, “Alex Tennant”

Emily in Paris (Sunday, April 10 at 7:00 PM PT):
Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with: Darren Starr, Creator, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer, Lily Collins, “Emily Cooper” and Producer, Ashley Park, “Mindy Chen,” Lucas Bravo, “Gabriel,” Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, “Sylvie,” Camille Razat, “Camille,” with additional guests to be announced.

