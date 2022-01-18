Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Partners With Google In Multi-Year And Multi-Platform Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google today announce a new multi-year and multi-platform strategic partnership to accelerate growth across AMG’s entire portfolio of media and digital properties, providing data-driven and secure technology solutions in service of AMG’s current phase of rapid expansion.

Google Cloud will provide its secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to power AMG’s digital evolution, deepening its connection and relationships with its audiences worldwide. Using Google Cloud will also enable AMG to build apps faster, make smarter business decisions, and connect to its audiences anywhere, while also enabling access to business insights using Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “By leveraging Google’s technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platforms, enormous capital support, and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance our reach and revenue worldwide.” AMG will also expand its YouTube TV carriage in 2022, initially with The Weather Channel and select Allen Media Group Networks, with additional nets launching later.

Additionally, Allen Media Digital and Google will continue to work together to bring AMG’s streaming offerings to more consumers on the devices of their choice via Google Play to Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

“Allen Media Group’s vast portfolio of properties represents a tremendous opportunity to engage audiences worldwide,” says Don Harrison, President of Global Partnerships, Google. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allen Media Group to offer Google’s secure technology solutions, data analytics and distribution platforms as it continues to transform its business digitally and connect with more viewers globally.”