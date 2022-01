COVID has tested even the best of us when it comes to finding time to let the mind wander. Once a class or lecture is over, the only other safe option is to glue our eyes back to our screens and distract ourselves with another digital escape. However, for the sake of mental wellness and maintaining optimal physiology, it’s important that we take breaks from our devices. Too much time on the computer and sitting down can lead to negative long term effects, so we must pay attention to this and strive to do better.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO