ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7 ways to spend your perfect rainy day

By Senna Omar
highlandernews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the colder months and the weather gets gloomier, you may find yourself looking for activities to do while sheltering from the rain. Here are some activities to keep boredom away on these gloomy, wet winter days. Have a spa day. Whether you go for DIY or...

www.highlandernews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

20 Rainy Day Activities to Enjoy at Home

There are few things worse than waking up excited for a weekend full of activities outside only to realize that the forecast calls for rain all day. And in the South, a muggy summer day in the rain is no fun for anyone involved. Rain on top of unbearable humidity equals frizzy hair and sweat. No, thank you. We've brainstormed a list of rainy day activities so the next time you're stuck inside with the kids, or by yourself, and you don't have anything planned, you can pull up this list for inspiration. While they may be an initial buzz kill, rainy days don't have to be a total bust. There are still plenty of fun rainy day activities to enjoy inside without spending hours on social media or flicking through the channels on your TV. This list includes rainy day activities for toddlers and rainy day activities for kids as well, so there won't be any complaints when Little Susie's playdate in the park is inevitably postponed. Remember: Sometimes a bit of imagination is the best solution when you're in a pinch for entertainment!
LIFESTYLE
Canyon News

Fun Things To Do On A Rainy Day With Friends

UNITED STATES—If you’re stuck indoors on a rainy Saturday, feeling “meh”, with little impetus to go out and about, how about investigating what you can see, do, listen to or learn about that allows you to have fun with friends on your favorite device. Seeking a...
RECIPES
Laurinburg Exchange

Pozole perfect for these frigid days

Here’s a recipe that takes some time but is well worth it on these cold, winter days. Pozole is a traditional soup or stew from Mexican cuisine. It is made from hominy with meat, and can be seasoned and garnished with shredded lettuce or cabbage, chile peppers, onion, garlic, radishes, avocado, salsa or limes.
RECIPES
PWLiving

The Perfect Day at Stonebridge

Need some inspiration for what might be a dull winter Saturday? Want to dine, shop and do some family bonding? Stonebridge is the perfect place to bring the whole family or the whole neighborhood!. Good Morning, Stonebridge. Start your Stonebridge day with a special sweet treat–a masterpiece from Duck Donuts....
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Marie Kondo
Mountain Times

Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it

By Merisa Sherman I cannot stop looking out the window. The beauty of what is happening outside lures me in and captivates not only my mind but my entire soul. I cannot stop staring at the snow resting on the […] Read More The post Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

These Easy-to-Send Treat Packages Are the Perfect Way to Spread Love This Valentine’s Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As romantic as Valentine’s Day is proposed to be, we’ve all had our fair share of duds on the day. Whether you waited four hours for a table at that “it” restaurant, swapped gifts with a partner only for them to get you dowdy pajamas, or celebrated your singledom and received an epic hangover the next day, the message is clear — Valentine’s Day gifting and celebrating can sometimes be a miss.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Rainy Days#Cocoa#Comfort Foods#Winter Days#Diy
New Scientist

How to perfectly pickle your cucumbers

ALL over the world, people use acid to preserve fruit and vegetables, creating the sour and delicious foods we call pickles. The microbes that spoil our food have a hard time growing if the pH is lower than 4.5, but we can eat foods with a pH as low as 2 (the lower the pH, the more acidic the substance).
FOOD & DRINKS
hhsherald.com

How are you Spending Your Holidays?

As the anticipated holiday season is approaching the world has been undergoing a field of chaos. Going in and out of stores and ordering a ridiculous amount of amazon packages online. . It feels as if this time of year the holidays feel like some sense of normality. Everyone is really getting in the spirit this time around. Since we’ve been restricted and having to be distanced from our families. The excitement of seeing Christmas decorations,foods, and of course everyone looks forward to gifting. I feel though this year we need to take a step back and really reflect. Be grateful for getting through another tough year but still preserving through it. Many should be very fortunate in just being healthy overall. Many have lost a lot this past year so I think it’s important to give back. Everyone should take the time to really give back to the community because this minor gesture could act as the best thing that’s happened all year for that person.. Many families have struggled and lost their loved ones to this terrible sickness. Many are mourning during this supposed time of cheer. So the least thing we can do as a community is help uplift those in need. We should really spend these holidays differently and not only focus on getting the gift you’ve been asking for all year. We need to focus on the world and people around us. I’ve seen so many people stressed about what to get for a friend or family member. Instead be still and just take time to reflect on what you have around you. We have to remain conscientious on what we do. Enjoy time with close friends and family and enjoy the holidays. Whether it’s going to see Christmas lights,seeing Christmas movies, or just being home with your family. Take that time to care for yourself and those around you. Happy Holidays!
FESTIVAL
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

On the strawberry patch: A ‘perfect day’ cake

When you imagine the perfect, relaxing day by yourself, what do you think of?. Maybe you would be fishing by the river. Maybe you would be on the couch with a book and an endless pot of tea. Or maybe you would go see back-to-back movies with a huge bucket of buttery popcorn all to yourself.
RECIPES
KING-5

Think the rainy season adds hydration to your skin? Think again!

Not only can the winter weather cause the blues, but it can also wreak havoc on your skin. “What happens in the rainy season is that your skin prematurely ages,” said Ulli Haslacher, founder of Pour Moi. “We call it marine aging, and it happens to everybody.”. What...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mashed

Different Ways To Cook The Perfect Scallops

It's no surprise that scallops are a favorite of seafood lovers. Tender and slightly sweet, when properly prepared, they're a culinary marvel. And, with a bit of guidance, you can create restaurant-worthy scallops right at home. Before diving (hehe) into the wonderful world of scallop cookery, a few notes on...
RECIPES
purewow.com

18 Unique Ways to Spend Valentine’s Day in NYC This Year

Valentine’s Day may get a bad rap but considering how terrible the last two years have been, don’t we deserve a day completely dedicated to treating ourselves? And while February 14 may look a little different this year (again), there are still plenty of safe ways to observe the holiday. Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other or your bestie (or hey, just pampering yourself), we’ve got a few ideas to make the day totally fabulous. Presenting 18 excellent—and safe—ways to spend Valentine’s Day in NYC this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
katzenworld.co.uk

Creating the Perfect Environment for Your Cat

Many owners invest a lot of time and money into creating the perfect environment for their cat but often neglect to consider what that environment should be. Cats are different from dogs in many ways, so it’s important to consider this when designing your cat’s home. This blog post will discuss how you can create the perfect environment for your kitty!
PETS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy