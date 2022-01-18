7 ways to spend your perfect rainy day

As the anticipated holiday season is approaching the world has been undergoing a field of chaos. Going in and out of stores and ordering a ridiculous amount of amazon packages online. . It feels as if this time of year the holidays feel like some sense of normality. Everyone is really getting in the spirit this time around. Since we’ve been restricted and having to be distanced from our families. The excitement of seeing Christmas decorations,foods, and of course everyone looks forward to gifting. I feel though this year we need to take a step back and really reflect. Be grateful for getting through another tough year but still preserving through it. Many should be very fortunate in just being healthy overall. Many have lost a lot this past year so I think it’s important to give back. Everyone should take the time to really give back to the community because this minor gesture could act as the best thing that’s happened all year for that person.. Many families have struggled and lost their loved ones to this terrible sickness. Many are mourning during this supposed time of cheer. So the least thing we can do as a community is help uplift those in need. We should really spend these holidays differently and not only focus on getting the gift you’ve been asking for all year. We need to focus on the world and people around us. I’ve seen so many people stressed about what to get for a friend or family member. Instead be still and just take time to reflect on what you have around you. We have to remain conscientious on what we do. Enjoy time with close friends and family and enjoy the holidays. Whether it’s going to see Christmas lights,seeing Christmas movies, or just being home with your family. Take that time to care for yourself and those around you. Happy Holidays!

FESTIVAL ・ 11 DAYS AGO