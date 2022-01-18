Netflation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US markets have been very volatile since the start of the year. More than 220 US-listed companies with over $10 billion market capitalisation are down at least 20% from their highs. These include companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS ), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM ) and Twitter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has...

Should We Buy the Dip?

The S&P 500 broke below its early December low. Are we in a new bear market or is this still just a downward correction?. The broad stock market index lost 1.10% on Thursday following its Wednesday’s decline of around 1%. The S&P 500 index fell below the 4,500 level and it was the lowest since mid-October. Investors reacted to quarterly earnings releases and further Russia-Ukraine tensions. Late December – early January consolidation along the 4,800 level was a topping pattern and the index retraced all of its December’s record-breaking advance. This morning the market is expected to open 0.4% lower and it will most likely extend the downtrend.
NASDAQ Enters Correction Territory

Wall Street ends lower again but China rate cut calms nerves. US yields pull back, knocking the wind out of the dollar. Gold hits two-month high, ECB minutes and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings eyed. Mood improves, slightly. It has been a stormy week for global financial markets, with riskier assets such...
3 Tech Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Rapid digitalization, organizations’ increasing tech budgets, and continuing tech innovations should propel the tech market’s growth in 2022. Therefore, we believe it may be rewarding to invest in tech stocks...
