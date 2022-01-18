ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Meijer announces free home delivery

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced that it’s offering free home delivery for all customers on orders of more than $35 through Jan....

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 popular grocery shortages that are making shoppers so angry right now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, up to and including the present day, shoppers have encountered the effects of everything from supply chain disruptions to pandemic-related labor constraints which have unfortunately led to grocery store shortages. Just as the effects of the pandemic are not evenly distributed around the country, though, neither are these kinds of products shortages. Retailers from Walmart to Kroger, Costco, and more have all reported similar strain at times over the past two years. But shoppers in some parts of the country...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Adds BJ’s Stores To SNAP Online Food Buying Program

WESTBORO (CBS) — Massachusetts residents who get help buying food from the government can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries online from BJ’s stores. BJ’s joins Stop & Shop, Walmart, Amazon, Aldi, Hannaford, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop in the online buying program. More than $122 million in SNAP benefits have been spent for online grocery shopping in Massachusetts, the state said. BJ’s has 25 locations in Massachusetts. “SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of over 590,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw in a statement. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.” SNAP eligibility can be checked at DTAConnect.com. Benefits cannot be used to pay for grocery delivery fees.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Market Basket ‘Stole The Number 3 Position From Trader Joe’s’ In New Grocery Retailer Rankings

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts-based Market Basket is moving up in a new ranking of America’s best grocery retailers. The report from customer data science company dunnhumby, released this month, has the Demoulas-owned chain “leap frogging three retailers” to land at No. 3 in its ranking. “Market Basket stole the number three position from Trader Joe’s, with its continued excellence on Price and Operations, while simultaneously making its biggest Covid-era improvements in Speed,” the report states. “Market Basket is also like Trader Joe’s in that they don’t have a Digital offering. They have built value propositions based on what their specific Customers want.” Amazon...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Delivery#Toys#Beauty Products#Food Drink
notquitenigella.com

Advanced Souvlaki Home Delivery

If you're looking for something delicious to throw on the barbecue then Advanced Souvlaki delivers hand stitched souvlaki across Sydney (or you can pick it up from their stores in Canterbury or Kogarah). Along with chicken, pork, lamb and beef souvlaki they also sell pita bread, dips, cheeses and Greek pastries. All with next day delivery!
FOOD & DRINKS
cepro.com

HomeValet Smart Box App-based Home Delivery

Due to a number of factors, including the pandemic and supply-chain issues, more homeowners are utilizing online retail services. Supporting safe and secure at-home deliveries from these retailers is the HomeValet Smart Box solution. HomeValet says that its new mobile app and API-based SaaS platform allows users to connect with...
CELL PHONES
magnoliareporter.com

Walmart foresees large expansion of at-home delivery in 2022

Walmart is announcing plans to expand its InHome delivery to more customers in 2022. The retailer will scale the service, going from InHome being available to 6 million households to making it accessible to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year. To support the expansion, Walmart plans...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sgmagazine.com

Enjoy fuss-free CNY dining with these takeaway and delivery options

It’s that time of year for round after round of gatherings and social obligations again. As fellow Singaporeans, we’re sure most of you have barely started planning and preparing for the onslaught in the coming weeks. As we well know from experience, hosting such gatherings is no small feat and many families have started turning to takeaway options for an easier time and better spirits.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

With national chains downsizing, Watervliet pharmacy makes free home deliveries

The Capital District Physicians Health Plan (CDPHP) has opened its first standalone retail pharmacy in Watervliet. ConnectRx Hometown is one of the only retail pharmacies in the Capital Region that provides free home delivery to neighboring areas and residents. One of those residents is Larry Macera. “To have Michael and...
WATERVLIET, NY
CBS Denver

Customers Finding Empty Shelves At Some Denver-Area Grocery Stores

DENVER (CBS4) – Many grocery aisles in the Denver metro area are filled with empty shelves and disappointed customers. Some familiar with the industry say the supply shortage has been coming in waves, even before the King Soopers picket line formed while workers there were on strike this month. Many shoppers who avoided Kroger stores earlier this week were leaving competitors with unchecked items on their lists. Some shelves this week have been as empty as their fridges at home. (credit: CBS) “At Safeway and some Walmarts, their meats are really low and some of the dairy products. They’re not getting as much...
DENVER, CO
1470 WMBD

Journal Star to stop Saturday home delivery in March

PEORIA, Ill. – You’ll get one less paper copy of the Peoria Journal Star every week if you’re a print subscriber starting in two months. The Gannett-owned newspaper Thursday said they will stop home delivery of their Saturday edition beginning March 19th. The paper blames “rapid shifts...
PEORIA, IL
The Repository

Canton Repository announces print delivery changes

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Canton Repository is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The newspaper will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper online that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
CANTON, OH
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

These are the best bedding sales from Wayfair, Kohl’s and Home Depot this January

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best bedding sales in January If you’re pulling up the covers because you’re feeling colder than usual this month, it’s not just your imagination. Atmospheric scientist, Deanna Hence, explains that in many parts of the world, January sees some of the coldest temperatures of the year because of […]
SHOPPING
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy