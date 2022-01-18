ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Strategic Venture Capital is Thriving in a Founder's Market

By Anis Uzzaman
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKJdU_0dohT4F500

We’ve seen that 2021 is a record-setting year for investment in VC-funded startups and private companies. This vast global liquidity has caught the eyes of non-traditional investors including sovereign wealth funds and limited partners, both of whom are looking to boost returns with direct investments. This makes it a buyer’s market for startups, and the best entrepreneurs have access to what seems like unlimited capital.

Let’s take a closer look at why strategic capital is thriving in today’s venture environment, how startups can benefit from strategic capital and how corporate executives investing in startups can make their organizations more innovative.

Related: What Every Investor Should Know Going Into 2022

Record-setting investments

2021 has proven to be a good year for entrepreneurs and investors alike. We’re seeing record-setting investment levels with many deals across the world, spanning a variety of technology sectors. Activity seems to be robust at all stages of investment, with significant activity by traditional VCs and corporate investors – not to mention by mutual funds, private equity, and hedge funds. Startups and investors are benefiting from a robust IPO and M&A market.

The Pitchbook NVCA Venture Monitor report highlights the VC industry as being resilient and a major contributor to the country’s economic recovery. The U.S. public market is healthier than ever. A robust third-quarter consisting of 3,518 deals has resulted in $238.7 billion invested year-to-date. The report states that VC-based public listings have generated $513.6 billion in exit value; in fact, VC-backed IPOs accounted for more than two-thirds of the total U.S. listing year-to-date – emphasizing the importance of venture capital to our economy.

Why strategic capital is thriving

More so than ever, it’s smart for startups to fundraise by seeking out strategic capital, including corporate venture capital. One increasingly popular investment model – known as venture capital-as-a-service – is used by Pegasus Tech Ventures . This model allows corporations to outsource their startup investing by partnering with an experienced VC firm.

By connecting startups with corporations, the startups obtain financial capital, and equally important they obtain access to an experienced network of corporate executives. These investors have the knowledge and experience to help startups expand their business intelligently. Corporate investors – who sometimes have avoided early-stage investments in the past – now invest across a range of stages. Investing allows them to bring technological innovation into their corporations; such innovation is difficult to create or find without a VC partner.

Related: 5 Ways This Crisis Is Changing Venture Capital Investment Strategy

How investors are adding value

Given recent market hype and the influx of investors, we advise entrepreneurs to be selective and investors to do careful due diligence. Investors should strive to set themselves apart and add value to the startups in which they invest. This means assisting startups in staffing, positioning, decision-making, and launching products or services. Investors – including those using the venture capital-as-a-service model – should offer their knowledge and experience to benefit the startups in which they’ve invested.

Corporate investors have strong experience, so they’re in the perfect position to advise startups at every stage of their journey. Offering advice and sharing connections help entrepreneurs avoid the mistakes that startups often make. At Pegasus, since we manage investments on behalf of corporations, we make a point to schedule regular meetings with our corporate partners, typically with the CEO’s office or the office of innovation. Understanding their vision and interest areas helps us find the right type of startups for investment.

Investment across a range of sectors

We’ve seen a wide range of sectors attract investment in 2021. This includes life sciences, wellness, space exploration, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, food technology, agricultural technology, and entertainment. According to the Pitchbook NVCA report, software performed especially well with 156 exits during Q3 2021, just slightly lower than Q1 (163 exits) and Q2 (171 exits).

As global concern about climate change becomes more serious, we’ve seen startups and investors place more focus on hydrogen fuel cell technology, battery technology for electric transportation, climate tech and cleantech. Climate tech is typically defined as technology that addresses climate change and mitigates the impacts of global greenhouse gas emissions. Cleantech refers to technology that increases the performance or efficiency of production while minimizing negative impacts to the environment.

Related: Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Climate Technology

The impact of SPACs

The main attraction of SPACs – Special Purpose Acquisition Companies – is that they avoid many of the costs and complications of the traditional IPO and listing processes. They can reduce the time and costs of acquisitions and bringing private companies public. Although SPACs have been around since the early 2000s, they’ve had a growing impact during Q3 2021.

Pitchbook and NVCA report that 413 SPAC vehicles raised $109.4 billion through Q3 2021, and mergers continue to occur. However, the report indicates a broad sell-off since February 2021, which, combined with SPAC underperformance, raises doubt about how well these vehicles will do in the long run as an alternative to IPOs. Recent actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are likely to have a chilling effect on SPACs, so we don’t necessarily expect their role in the market to continue growing.

What’s ahead?

Now’s the time for entrepreneurs and investors to ride the wave of prosperity. We’ve seen $96 billion raised by VCs over the past nine months, and there’s no clear sign of a slowdown. We recommend that startup founders think carefully about how much investment they need and from what type of investors. Despite the robust market, it’s always critical to refine your company’s positioning, thinking carefully about your unique value proposition and how your product or service benefits customers. Doing so helps ensure success for both startups and investors.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Review: Venture capital is a victim of own success

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What’s good for venture capital isn’t necessarily good for venture capitalists. That’s one message from “The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption”, Sebastian Mallaby’s absorbing new history of startup investing. Successful early technology backers invited imitators, making capital into a commodity and empowering cocksure founders. Even as the $1.8 trillion industry breaks fundraising and dealmaking records, its influence over companies may have peaked.
MARKETS
Axios

Venture capital's exit-driven pandemic returns

U.S. venture capitalists raised a record $128.3 billion in 2021, and it’s no wonder given the prior year's near-record returns of 50.1%, per Cambridge Associates. Why it matters: The last 18 months have shattered startup fundraising records, but the latest venture performance data suggests the public listing boom has made it an equally fruitful period for their investors.
MARKETS
propertyindustryeye.com

Venture capital group that backed Zoopla invests in Homesearch

Homesearch has secured major investment from a venture capitalist firm that originally backed Zoopla. The property data and estate agent prospecting platform, which aims to help estate agents generate new leads, has completed a £5m Series A funding round with Octopus Ventures. The London-based firm says that it will...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Venture Capital#Financial Capital#Market Intelligence#Ipo#Vc#M A
Financial Times

DeepMind co-founder leaves Google for venture capital firm

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, has quit Google after seven years in which the pioneering British operation made breakthroughs in artificial intelligence but struggled to ensure its technology would be used ethically by its giant US owner. Suleyman was one of three founders of DeepMind, which was set up in...
SOFTWARE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-based Facet Wealth raises $100 million in funding

Facet Wealth, a Baltimore-based financial services technology firm targeting underserved households, announced Wednesday that it raised $100 million in funding. The series C funding was led by Durable Capital Partners, with participation from Warburg Pincus, a previous investor, TeleSoft Partners and Green Cow Venture Capital. The company’s certified financial planners use proprietary ...
BALTIMORE, MD
crunchbase.com

As Venture Capital Continues To Change, What Will 2022 Bring?

Even as the venture capital industry shattered all records last year, it also continued to see significant changes to how it operates and its place in the startup ecosystem. Last year saw seismic changes brought about by the likes of large hedge funds such as Tiger Global and Coatue pouring money into venture-backed startups and spiking valuations. It also saw some legacy players change the way they play the venture game, including Sequoia Capital’s plans to change its fund structure.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Lucrosus Capital Launched $LUCA - Decentralized Venture Capital (DeVC)

PRESS RELEASE. The cryptocurrency market in the last months has witnessed the enormous success of promising valuable blockchain projects. Nevertheless, even investors from traditional markets are starting to detect the real potential of cryptocurrencies. They pour vast amounts of funds into the blockchain market. Therefore, the biggest success boom of promising projects is yet to come in 2022 and it is a good time to invest at current lower prices.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
richmond.edu

Connecting students with the world of venture capitalism

Ushna Khan founded Spider Venture Fund to provide hands-on learning opportunities. Ushna Khan, ’22, recognized an opportunity to provide fellow students with hands-on learning in venture capitalism and worked to make it a reality. After a summer internship with True Venture, a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, piqued her interest in the private equity industry, Khan wanted to continue adding to her experience while at University of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
granitebaytoday.org

Black Capital: Black-owned businesses boosted by venture capital fund

Though Black people make up over 13% of the United States’ population, a mere 1.2% of investments made in businesses are in ones with Black founders, leaving many entrepreneurs out. Black Capital, local to Sacramento, wants to change that statistic. A venture capital fund, put simply, is a pool...
SACRAMENTO, CA
arlnow.com

Biz Talk: Venture activity thrives for Arlington startups

This article was written by Adam Henry, CEcD, Business Development Manager for Arlington Economic Development. Venture activity continues to play a critical role to Arlington’s thriving innovation ecosystem, providing capital and strategic investment opportunities for startups and high growth ventures to fuel their expansions. The 2021 calendar year brought...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
institutionalinvestor.com

The Renaissance Man of Venture Capital

Josh Wolfe, co-founder of venture-capital firm Lux Capital, is not a person one might expect to pen a dystopian vision for 2022. After all, the Covid-19 pandemic has put a torrent of cash in the wallets of investors and has pushed scientific breakthroughs to the forefront of their brains, leading to an incredible run at Lux, a relatively small player in the world of venture capital. In the past two years, its assets have doubled to $4 billion, with 25 of its portfolio companies creating almost $30 billion in value through mergers, acquisitions, or IPOs — including deals with 11 special-purpose acquisition companies.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

INFLUENCIO Receives Strategic Investments from PLUTUSVC INC (Investor of Polkadot, MantraDao, and EOS) and other venture funds RioFund, Unionblock VC, and Firefly Capital

Summary: Technicorum Holding’s latest SocialFi (Social Finance), GameFi (Game Finance), and Metaverse project, targeting the Social Media Influencers and KOLs market, receives strategic investments from PlutusVC INC, Unionblock VC, RioFund, and Firefly Capital. SINGAPORE / January 7, 2022 / Influencio, the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing platform, which also...
BUSINESS
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Ventures launches third and largest venture capital fund

OSF Ventures has launched its third capital investment fund, the largest since it initiated this program in 2016. The $100 million fund will be used to continue a strategy that links investments to key priorities of improved patient care, outcomes and greater operational efficiency. The third fund brings total assets under management in the venture program to $250 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy