Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is an opportunity to return to the original Assassin’s Creed games. The ones in The Ezio Collection will be centered on the protagonist many fans believe to be the best of the ones featured through the franchise, Ezio Auditore da Firenze. These are not all games from the original era. Instead, these are a specific series of games you can expect to play in this collection. This guide will cover all the games in Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for the Nintendo Switch and other additions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO