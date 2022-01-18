ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Giggs’ domestic violence trial set to be after WCup playoffs

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Suspended Wales coach Ryan Giggs’ trial on charges of domestic violence will not take place before the team plays in the World Cup playoffs in March. A backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court means no courtroom is available to take the case until...

