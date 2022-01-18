ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cast your own baseball Hall of Fame ballot 👉

By theScore Staff
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the 2022 Hall of Fame announcement on Jan. 25, we're...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this month, Dan Shaughnessy shared his Baseball Hall of Fame ballot — a ballot which included only Jeff Kent and notably did not include David Ortiz. While Shaughnessy’s obviously entitled to his opinion, so is Ortiz. And the Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer’s decision to leave him off the ballot. “You know Dan Shaughnessy has been an a–hole to everybody, so what can I tell you?” Ortiz said on Merloni & Fauria on WEEI on Wednesday. “It’s not a surprise for me, it’s not a surprise for y’all. Now he didn’t vote for...
MLB
Yardbarker

David Ortiz calls out writer over Hall of Fame snub

David Ortiz is currently the leading vote-getter for this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class, but he has an issue with one particular writer who did not vote for him. The retired Boston Red Sox great appeared Wednesday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.” During the interview, Ortiz was asked about Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe, who recently submitted his Hall of Fame ballot and left Ortiz off it. Shaughnessy voted for Jeff Kent and Jeff Kent alone, his second straight year of submitting a Kent-only ballot.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Mobile
ClutchPoints

David Ortiz rips Boston writer who left him off his Hall of Fame ballot

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2022, and based on the latest reports, it looks as if he’ll be inducted into Cooperstown on his first go. The Dominican Republic native is one of the most iconic players in franchise history and is beloved across MLB. It would be difficult for any voter to leave Ortiz off their ballot, better yet a Boston-based voter, but that was exactly what happened with Dan Shaughnessy. Shaughnessy revealed that his Hall of Fame ballot consisted solely of Jeff Kent, sparking outrage from baseball fans.
MLB
AOL Corp

Is David Ortiz breaking the Baseball Hall of Fame's DH stigma or transcending it?

If anyone makes the Baseball Hall of Fame when results of the always contentious voting are announced Tuesday, it will be legendary Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. The gregarious postseason hero known as Big Papi is the only candidate trending toward potential induction in the ballots already made public, as tracked by Ryan Thibodaux and company. In his first year on the ballot, Ortiz stands out as a bellwether of several hot button Hall of Fame issues. One is murky steroid suspicion — his only link to performance-enhancing drugs comes via a reported positive test during early MLB survey testing, which was supposed to be anonymous and may have been untrustworthy.
MLB
NBC Sports

Pavlovic: Why Bonds, Lincecum made my Hall of Fame ballot

My first Hall of Fame ballot arrived in the mail in late November and was sent back out right after Christmas, and it was right in the middle of that period -- while standing in a bar in North Beach and staring up at a TV -- that I decided I would vote for Tim Lincecum.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Batting Around: Will Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens ever make the Baseball Hall of Fame?

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions and now baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement prior to the Dec. 1 deadline, so the owners locked out the players, and the hot stove has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.
MLB
NESN

David Ortiz Reveals Preparations For Tuesday’s Baseball Hall Of Fame News

David Ortiz’s date with baseball destiny is on the horizon. The Boston Red Sox legend revealed to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Wednesday night how he’s passing the time as he awaits news from the Baseball Hall of Fame. Early voting returns suggest Ortiz might become a first-ballot Hall of Famer this year, but he must wait until Tuesday to learn whether that will happen. Here’s what Ortiz has planned for the coming days.
MLB
KSDK

Commentary: Curt Flood's Hall of Fame delay is a black eye for baseball

ST. LOUIS — Baseball Hall of Fame debates are my favorite sports arguments. And since the ongoing lockout shows no signs of ending, it looks like that's the only baseball-playing-related argument we'll be having for a while. The history of the game is so rich with talent, characters and...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz calls out ‘a–hole’ writer over Hall of Fame snub

David Ortiz is currently the leading vote-getter for this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class, but he has an issue with one particular writer who did not vote for him. The retired Boston Red Sox great appeared Wednesday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.” During the interview, Ortiz was asked about Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe, who recently submitted his Hall of Fame ballot and left Ortiz off it. Shaughnessy voted for Jeff Kent and Jeff Kent alone, his second straight year of submitting a Kent-only ballot.
MLB
ESPN

These former MLB players deserve more love from Hall of Fame voters

Who will make this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class? We don't quite know that yet (results will be announced Tuesday), but there are a number of players who we're pretty sure won't make it. Either they're not getting enough support on public ballots or they're staring at a too-significant deficit from their previous year's vote totals, among other factors. For many of these players, that's justified -- there's no shame in lasting long enough to make a Hall of Fame ballot -- but for others, we're not quite sure it's fair. We asked some of our experts to make their best cases for players who really should be getting more love from the voters.
MLB
iheart.com

Latest On David Ortiz's Chances At Baseball Hall Of Fame Election

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is expected to be a first-ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this year. The Baseball Hall of Fame tracker website, which is run by Ryan Thibodaux, is now reporting Ortiz has received 84% of the 165 publicly known ballots cast so far, as previously reported by CBS Boston.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy