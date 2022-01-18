Cast your own baseball Hall of Fame ballot 👉

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2022, and based on the latest reports, it looks as if he’ll be inducted into Cooperstown on his first go. The Dominican Republic native is one of the most iconic players in franchise history and is beloved across MLB. It would be difficult for any voter to leave Ortiz off their ballot, better yet a Boston-based voter, but that was exactly what happened with Dan Shaughnessy. Shaughnessy revealed that his Hall of Fame ballot consisted solely of Jeff Kent, sparking outrage from baseball fans.
Comments / 0