Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Alibaba, Conoco, Disney, Honeywell, JPMorgan, Las Vegas Sands, Sirius XM, Snowflake and More

The futures were down across the board Tuesday, as traders and investors return from the long three-day weekend. It is poised to be an action-packed, albeit short week as fourth-quarter earnings will be pouring in. While Friday’s bank earnings were a mixed bag, high-profile companies are expected to deliver some solid results over the next three weeks. Look for Netflix, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines and other blue-chip giants to deliver their latest results this week.

Many on Wall Street are continuing to focus on the big increases in energy and food costs and other spiraling inflation issues. While most strategists and economists are divided on when the current inflation surge will ease, the ongoing supply chain concerns and stagflation worries remain front and center and will until the price increases start to decline.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Airbnb Inc. ( NASDAQ: ABNB ): Gordon Haskett downgraded the home-sharing leader's stock to Hold from Buy. Over the past year, the shares have traded between $129.71 and $219.94. The consensus price target is $194.94. The final trade last Friday was reported at $163.99 per share.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( NYSE: BABA ): Needham reiterated a Buy rating on shares of the Chinese technology behemoth, but the firm slashed its $230 price target on the shares to $180. The consensus target is $204.06. Friday’s final trade was reported at $131.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ: CHKP ): Raymond James raised the venerable cybersecurity stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a $140 price target. The consensus target is $130.41. The stock was last seen on Friday at $126.14.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE: COP ): Goldman Sachs raised its Neutral rating on the energy heavyweight to Buy while also boosting the price target to $101 from $78. The consensus target is $93.53. The shares closed Friday at $86.74, which was up close to 4% for the day.

Corning Inc. ( NYSE: GLW ): Deutsche Bank downgraded the venerable fiber optics leader to Hold from Buy and has a $41 price objective. The consensus target is $44.31. The shares were last seen Friday at $37.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLAY ): Gordon Haskett raised its rating to Buy from Hold and has a $50 target price. The consensus target for the popular gaming/restaurant combo is $49.38. The final trade last Friday was reported at $38.06.

Domino's Pizza Inc. ( NYSE: DPZ ): Morgan Stanley downgraded the wildly popular restaurant giant to Equal Weight from Overweight and trimmed the $541 target price to $535. The consensus target is $532.18. The last delivery on Friday was posted at $473.04 a share.

Five Below Inc. ( NASDAQ: FIVE ): KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the very popular discount retailer from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $230 target price. That compares with a $234.44 consensus target and last Friday’s closing print of $173.71.

Honeywell International Inc. ( NASDAQ: HON ): Berenberg started coverage on the venerable industrial heavyweight with a Hold rating and a $230 target price. The consensus target is $235.83 and last Friday's closing share price was $217.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE: JPM ): Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the banking and investment heavyweight $183 from $194 but maintained a Buy rating on the stock. The consensus target is $181.07. The last trade for Friday was reported at $157.89, which was down over 6% as some of the bank's fourth-quarter results disappointed.

KB Home ( NYSE: KBH ): Zacks has selected this homebuilder as its Bull of the Day. The analyst suggests that 2022 is expected to be another red-hot year for the builders. Shares last closed at $49.04, and the consensus price target is $58.73, which would be a 52-week high.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( NYSE: LVS ): Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and added it to the firm’s prestigious Conviction List of top equity ideas. The analysts did trim the target price to $66 from $67, but that compares with the much lower $49.23 consensus and Friday's last trade of $42.99, which was up almost 15% for the day on positive news for their operations in China.

Lennar Corp. ( NYSE: LEN ): Seaport Research Partners raised the homebuilder's stock to Buy from Neutral and has a $133 price objective. The consensus target is $131. The final trade on Friday came in at $108.16 per share.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE: LEVI ): BofA Securities resumed coverage of the legendary jeans and clothing giant with a Buy rating but lowered the price target to $30 from $34. The consensus target is $34.81. The closing share price on Friday was $23.10.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. ( NASDAQ: MLCO ): Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $17 from $21 but kept a Buy rating on the shares. The consensus target is just $7.95. The shares were last seen on Friday trading at $11.10, up almost 17% for the day as it also received positive news regarding the firm’s China business.

Mosaic Co. ( NYSE: MOS ): BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares to Outperform from Market Perform and boosted the target price to $50 from $37. The consensus target is $46.31. The final trade last Friday was reported at $43.23, up close to 4% on the day.

NetApp Inc. ( NASDAQ: NTAP ): Cowen upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform and also boosted the target price to $116 from $95. The consensus target is $98.85. The last trade for Friday came in a $95.41.

ONEOK Inc. ( NYSE: OKE ): Goldman Sachs raised the shares to Neutral from Sell and has a $68 price target. That compares with a $65.24 consensus and Friday’s closing print of $62.61.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. ( NASDAQ: ORLY ): JPMorgan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral and boosted the target price target to $785 from $695. The consensus target is $725.63. The last trade on Friday came in at $678.87.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: SIRI ): JPMorgan downgraded the satellite radio leader to Underweight from Neutral and cut the target price to $6 from $7. The consensus target is $7.36. The shares were last seen on Friday trading at $6.18.

Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE: SNOW ): William Blair raised the stock to Outperform from Market Perform. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have traded in a wide range from $184.71 to $405, and they have a $383.96 consensus prices objective. The stock closed at $289.59 on Friday.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. ( NASDAQ: TXRH ): Evercore ISI upgraded the popular restaurant chain from In Line to Outperform with a $110 price target. The consensus target is $102.24. The stock was last seen on Friday at $87.29.

Walt Disney Co. ( NYSE: DIS ): Guggenheim downgraded the legacy entertainment giant to Neutral from Buy and has a $165 price objective. The shares have traded as high as $203.02 in the past year but closed most recently at $151.94.

Zion’s Bancorp. ( NASDAQ: ZION ): Compass Point upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and lifted the target price to $80 from $70. The consensus target is $70. The stock was last seen on Friday at $70.65.

