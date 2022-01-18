ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Chittenango girls volleyball gets sweep of Oneida

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – After blazing to a 7-1 start in December, the Chittenango girls volleyball team had to wait more than three weeks for its next head-to-head match.

Perhaps that had something to do with the Bears’ struggles in the opening set of last Tuesday’s long-awaited return against Weedsport, the set going beyond the point limit.

But once Chittenango took that set 26-24, it blew out Weedsport 25-11 and 25-9 in the next two sets to claim the sweep as Lily Callahan led the way with six aces, six kills, seven assists and five digs.

Stephanie Hucabee got four aces, with Ashley Montroy adding three aces as Jackie Korosex picked up four kills. Rachel Gilbert had three kills and four digs. Taylor Streiff and Cara Kielbasa both got four digs.

A night later, facing Oneida, the Bears got off to a far better start, taking that opening set 25-14 and the second set 25-10 before a tight 25-23 third set completed a sweep of the Indians.

Callahan put together eight assists, five kills, five digs and two aces. Gilbert also had five kills as Kielbasa had nine digs and Hucabee six digs to go with three kills. Korosex got three blocks, with Streiff and Alex Sylstra each earning four kills.

Unbeaten, and not having dropped a set in its first three matches, the Chittenango boys volleyball team finally had a blemish last Thursday against Canastota.

Having won each of the first two sets by 25-20 margins, the Bears saw the Raiders claim the third set 25-21, but it didn’t go any further as Chittenango closed out the match 25-17 in the fourth.

Jake Simmons amassed 20 assists, six aces and nine digs. Josh Boulter also had a fine all-around showing with his seven kills, 10 digs, three aces and two assists.

Tyler Watson and Trevor Cole both got six kills, with Nate Dziedzic adding five kills and four aces. Cole and Dziedzic had 10 digs apiece as Lawson Pagorek managed eight digs.

