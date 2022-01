Mac Jones picked up right where he left off in college after being selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. Sure, there were some growing pains, especially late in the season as New England lost four of its final five games, including its wild-card playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills. But Jones, by and large, was solid in his rookie season, showcasing a lot of what made him a successful quarterback at Alabama.

