Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard in shocking deal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of controversial news surrounding Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has stepped in and acquired the company. As announced in an official press release from Xbox chief Phil Spencer, Microsoft plans to buy the company behind franchises like World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and more. “This acquisition...

Phil Spencer
Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
Call of Duty: Warzone studio Raven Software unionizes

Weeks into a walkout, workers at Activision’s Raven Software are reportedly forming the first-ever AAA North American game workers union. BREAKING: Testers at Raven Software, a division of Activision, say they've formed a union and are asking for voluntary recognition. The 34-person unit is the first-ever union in the big-budget video game industry. Filed to Bloomberg Terminal, story coming shortly.
Let’s unpack Microsoft’s ‘desire’ to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Throughout the week, Microsoft’s buyout of Activision Blizzard has been a constant talking point. There’s been a lot of talk about Activision Blizzard games being exclusive to Xbox platforms once the acquisition completes and no concrete answers from Microsoft. While Xbox boss Phil Spencer has issued a new statement on the matter, what he had to say is anything but clear.
Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation … for now

Phil Spencer, executive vice president of gaming at Microsoft, tweeted that Xbox will “honor all existing agreements” in regard to Activision Blizzard titles that are already multiplatform. Spencer specifically notes that Microsoft hopes to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, though his comments are notably ambiguous. Had good...
Valve reveals which games are verified for the Steam Deck

With Steam Deck expected to reach the hands of customers sometime next month, Valve is publicly labeling which games will and won’t work on the mobile PC. Valve currently has four game classifications on the Steam Deck, with “verified” meaning that players will be able to play a game seamlessly, while “playable” games will require the user to make some changes. A decent number of Steam’s games will also be unsupported on the Steam Deck, namely all VR titles listed on the online games marketplace.
Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
