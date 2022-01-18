Dog Found with Zip Tie Around Neck

Target: Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, Minister of Law for Indonesia. Goal: Work for a national ban on the dog and cat meat trade. Over four dozen dogs were rescued from an alleged dog butcher in Indonesia. They were the lucky ones. Around one million fellow canines become part of the country’s still-existing dog meat trade annually. The animals endure brutal captures and grueling trips crammed into cages, deprived of their ability to even open their mouths. These cruel incidents are just the beginning. Once the dogs reach their final destinations they await slaughter, spectators to the horrors that will soon befall them. Those horrors include bludgeoning and burning. Sometimes, the dogs are still alive for the last sick step in the ritual.

