Dog Found with Zip Tie Around Neck

By Abigail Jane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHernando deputies are currently searching for the person who cinched a zip tie around a dog’s neck, putting him in serious danger. Bugsy, the 3-year-old dog was discovered by deputies after multiple people reported seeing him with a zip tie around his neck. Bugsy was friendly but scared when deputies...

BJK456
2d ago

Serial Murderer in the making. Find individual/individuals lock them up. I don't care about race, nationalities, or religion. Get person or persons off the streets. Just imagine what is going on behind closed doors.

Eliza Walls
2d ago

please help who ever did this come forward and if know who did it please let the police know . one more thing I wish that whoever did this the same thing do this to them. I hate you for what you did to me his dog you as.....le

ALM
2d ago

Just looking at his eyes gives me heartache 😢😢😢, Poor Innocent Soul. Thank You Rescuers For Caring, Blessings 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
People

Dog Protects Owner Injured on Hike by Keeping Man Warm with Cuddles: 'His Loyalty Did Not Stop'

A dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North — an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup — stayed by his owner's side during a New Year's weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia's Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man's canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him.
ANIMALS
animalpetitions.org

Stop Slaughtering Dogs and Cats for Meat

Target: Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, Minister of Law for Indonesia. Goal: Work for a national ban on the dog and cat meat trade. Over four dozen dogs were rescued from an alleged dog butcher in Indonesia. They were the lucky ones. Around one million fellow canines become part of the country’s still-existing dog meat trade annually. The animals endure brutal captures and grueling trips crammed into cages, deprived of their ability to even open their mouths. These cruel incidents are just the beginning. Once the dogs reach their final destinations they await slaughter, spectators to the horrors that will soon befall them. Those horrors include bludgeoning and burning. Sometimes, the dogs are still alive for the last sick step in the ritual.
ANIMALS
BBC

US animal shelter shocked after 800 parakeets handed over

A US animal shelter said it was in shock after more than 800 parakeets were surrendered to them. "A Christmas present we were not expecting," the Detroit Animal Welfare Group wrote on Facebook. The birds, also known as budgerigars (budgies) were delivered in two batches by the son of their...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Plea for dog-walkers to pick up mess after New Forest cattle lose unborn calves

A farmer in the New Forest has pleaded with dog walkers to clean up after their pets after his cattle lost half of their calves due to contaminated grass.Tom Gould cares owns about 40 cows near the Hampshire town of Ringwood and says half of miscarried their calves after being infected with neosperosis, a disease caused by a parasite spread through dog faeces.Mr Gould said the impact on his herd will damage his business and urged pet-owners to clean up after their dogs.He told ITV Meridian: “We are probably not going to be able to enter any heifers as replacements...
ANIMALS
heraldcourier.com

Dog missing in Seattle house landslide found alive

A dog named Sammy was rescued Thursday from a house that collapsed last week in a landslide in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood. "My baby. My baby," home owner Didi Fritts exclaimed when a person emerged from the house carrying an alert black Labrador, KING-TV reported. The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that firefighters responded to reports of a dog possibly trapped inside the wreckage of the house. The fire department described the dog's condition as stable.
SEATTLE, WA
One Green Planet

Dogs Rescued from Breeding Facility After Activist Organizes Sit-In

Salt Lake City resident, Amy Meyer, won a huge victory for animal lovers everywhere after holding a four-day sit-in at the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. This sit-in prompted the sheriff’s department and officials from three other counties to finally rescue all of the dogs from a local Jack Russel breeder.
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

Dog Tied To A Dumpster In Freezing Temperatures Learns What It’s Like To Be Loved

Welcoming a dog into the family is a big responsibility and commitment, one that many people aren’t cut out for. All too often, dogs are dumped at overcrowded shelters the moment they’re no longer puppies or when they misbehave from poor training. Others find excuses to abandon their pets, like because they’re moving into a new space or having a baby.
PETS
Indy100

Massive cat is so big it is often mistaken for a dog

A jumbo-sized cat is so large he’s often mistaken for a dog - and he’s still growing. Kefir, named after a milky drink, is one year and ten months old and weighs in at an astonishing 12.5 kg. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina who lives in...
PETS
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS

