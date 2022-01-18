ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers Vacuum DNA From Air to Locate Endangered Species

By Malorie Thompson
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have been scrambling to protect and conserve endangered species as climate change and deforestation leave their mark. However, before they can work to protect a species, they have to locate it first!. With some endangered species’ dwindling populations making them hard to find, scientists have come up with...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

An Unknown Body Part Was Just Discovered in the Human Anatomy

A team of researchers led by senior lecturer Dr. Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and Professor Jens Christoph Türp from the University Center for Dental Medicine Basel (UZB) has discovered a new part in the human body, a deep third layer of muscle in the masseter muscle, a muscle which is critical for chewing.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Earth’s core is cooling surprisingly fast, scientists say – and it could tell us how our planet dies

The Earth’s core is cooling more quickly than we realised, scientists have found – and the discovery could have important implications for the future of our planet.The history of Earth has been one of gradually getting colder. Some 4.5 billion years ago, when it was young, its surface was just a deep ocean of violently hot magma; over time, that cooled down to form the crust that we walk on top of today.That process left behind a range of processes that keep our Earth active today, such as volcanoes and plate tectonics.But it remains a mystery exactly how fast it is...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Endangered Species#Vacuuming#Rain And Snow#York University#The Globe Institute#Npr#Copenhagenzoo#Kristinebohmann
Popular Science

Airborne animal DNA could help biologists track endangered species

When you leave a zoo, you physically carry traces of the animals home with you. A pair of new studies, published together in the journal Current Biology, found that by simply filtering air around zoos, researchers could recover genetic material from surrounding animals. They didn’t just detect the captive animals, though—the teams captured environmental DNA‚ or eDNA, from chicken and fish fed to those animals, and from wild and domestic creatures living nearby.
WILDLIFE
ARTnews

Following a Trail of Ancient Ostrich Beads, Scientists Discover the World’s Oldest Social Network

Scientists have discovered what may be the world’s first social network, a chain of trade and communication that connected ancient humans across southern and eastern Africa some 50,000 years ago. The breakthrough was made possible by a trail of tiny artifacts: beads made of ostrich eggshells, one of the earliest forms of personal adornment. Researchers based in Germany studied more than 1,5000 of these beads unearthed in 31 sites spanning 1,800 miles of the African continent. Analysis of the beads’ shell thickness and diameter found that hunter-gatherers had manufactured them in a “nearly identical” shape and style despite the vast distances...
SCIENCE
The Press

Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff of the air in a zoo and you could breathe in the animals' DNA – not just the smell of the food they eat or their waste, a new study suggests. Sampling the air from local zoos, two...
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

Researchers discover fossil of new species of pangolin in Europe

Deeper analysis of fossils from one of Eastern Europe’s most significant paleontological sites has led to the discovery of a new species of pangolin, previously thought to have existed in Europe during the early Pleistocene but not confirmed until now. “It’s not a fancy fossil,” said Claire Terhune, associate...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
sltablet.com

Are You Curious About DNA Research?

Pastfinders Genealogy DNA Virtual Special Interest Group can be a useful tool. Email [email protected] to be added to the Zoom mailing list. Twice a month, you may join the group and interact with other people who are also interested in researching their DNA results. Sit back and enjoy Family Genetics’ adventure on second and fourth Wednesday 1:30 pm on Zoom.
SCIENCE
matadornetwork.com

Help the Joshua tree gain protection under the Endangered Species Act

This is The Climate Win, the most positive sustainability news around the world every week. CALIFORNIA’S FAMED JOSHUA trees are in serious danger. Studies show that threats from residential development, wildfires fueled by invasive grasses, and other serious climate impacts could render the tree that inspired Joshua Tree National Park nearly extinct by 2100. Now, a major effort led by non-profit environmental group WildEarth Guardians has scored a major victory in an effort to gain the protection that comes with listing Joshua trees as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salem News

Making room for endangered species when they return

Imagine discovering a sea lion in the middle of the woods, more than a mile inland from the beach. Or coming face to face with one of these curious creatures in a local swimming pool or on your front porch. These encounters are happening in New Zealand with the return...
ANIMALS
cowboystatedaily.com

Enzyme Discovered In Yellowstone Aids Groundbreaking DNA Research

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Yellowstone National Park is a natural wonder — but most people don’t realize it is also a rich source of an enzyme that is now helping to solve medical mysteries and treat rare genetic diseases. Back in 1966, a...
SCIENCE
New York Post

‘MasterChef’ blasted for allegedly serving endangered species

They’re getting roasted on the animal-rights rotisserie. “MasterChef Ecuador” has come under fire from several South American nations for allegedly featuring endangered species in one of its cooking contests. “These types of ‘dishes’ in these types of ‘shows’ seek to normalize the consumption of protected animals,” the National...
PETS
BioMed Central

Parasitology and Conservation: what parasites can tell us about endangered species and their management. The case of the Eurasian Lynx in Germany.

When I started my undergraduate studies, I assumed that because of my love of animals and wildlife, I wanted to go into conservation. Then I attended a parasitology lecture and my focus changed. I am still unsure why, was it the diversity of organisms that use parasitism as a strategy and its evolutionary implications, was it the potential impact on human health and its links to inequality, poverty, and human rights, or was it simply the weirdness of it that horrified yet fascinated me? Whatever the reason I pursued studies on parasites and disease vectors. But parasitology and wildlife conservation are not mutually exclusive. Parasite populations can give important insights into the state of ecosystems, the health of endangered animal populations, the local food chain, links between wildlife and domestic animals, changes resulting from habitat change, invasive species or human impacts and the risk of zoonotic transmission. These important findings can help guide conservation programmes.
ANIMALS
The Jewish Press

DNA as Text: BGU Researchers Apply Linguistics to the Study of DNA Replication

More and more scientific discoveries and breakthroughs are occurring because of innovative and unconventional approaches to research. At Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, a computational biochemist decided to examine DNA replication using a linguistic perspective. DNA is represented by groupings of letter sequences and Dr. Barak Akabayov wanted to see if he could gain new insights by analyzing the structure of those sequences.
SCIENCE
wbckfm.com

Should This Animal Be Back On The Endangered Species List In Michigan?

Most of us are animal lovers and there's a word that we don't want to think about and that word is extinct. Not too long ago, we were telling you about some of the animals that are in danger of extinction like Rhinos, Sea Turtles, some Whales, Leopards, Gray Wolf and more. Here it is if you missed it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy