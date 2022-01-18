ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway

By Clyde Hughes
 3 days ago
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Anders Breivik, a far-right White supremacist who killed dozens of people in Norway a decade ago, appeared at a parole hearing on Tuesday and reaffirmed his loyalty to the neo-Nazi movement.

Breivik killed 77 people on July 22, 2011 -- first by setting off a bomb that killed several people in Oslo, and then opening fire at a political youth camp on Utoya island while dressed as a police officer.

The attacks remain Norway's deadliest in history.

A three-day parole hearing began on Tuesday. While in court, Breivik gave a Nazi salute, as he's done in previous court appearances.

While his attorneys seek parole, prosecutors are calling for the Breivik to be placed on preventive detention indefinitely.

During the prosecutor's opening statement, Breivik held up a message on a briefcase that prompted a reprimand from the judge.

Although parole is unlikely, some are concerned about Breivik's continued influence in Norway. The attacker who killed 51 people in 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, indicated that he'd been in contact with Breivik.

"The only thing I am afraid of is if he has the opportunity to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mindset," Lisbeth Kristine Royneland, who heads a family and survivors support group from Breivik's crime spree, said before the hearing, according to The Guardian.

Comments / 337

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

They should have put this animal down when they had the chance. He murdered children dressed as a cop. He’s the worst. His own mother wouldn’t stand up for him. Smh

Reply(3)
60
President TaliBiden
3d ago

Being that he's giving the Nazi salute, that would indicate he's a Nazi. Which means he's a far-Left White Supremacist. Just like all the Nazis were under Hitler.

Reply(22)
29
Vincent Venturella
3d ago

offensive.....I always want to cut off their fingers at the hilt, when I am greeted by this salutation ! then smell them.

Reply(25)
16
