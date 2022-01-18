ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This Is the Most Densely Populated City in the World

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuDYY_0dohPflR00 The COVID-19 pandemic reminds people that crowded cities have distinct disadvantages, beyond those that are obvious. The omicron variant has aggressively spread at an unimaginable rate, and people in close quarters have suffered the effects brutally.

Areas with very high population density often have other troubles as well, including pollution, lack of clean water, and the trouble of providing services to areas where people literally live on top of one another. The most densely populated city in the world is Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The U.S. does not have cities that rank among the most densely populated in the world, but it can help highlight the extremes. While New Jersey has almost 1,200 residents per square mile, Alaska has 1.2 people per square mile. ( This is the largest state in America. )

Using data on population density, population, and land area in global urban areas from the June 2021 edition of the World Urban Areas report from Demographia, an urban development research group, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most densely populated city in the world. Only areas with 500,000 residents were considered. The yardstick was based on the average number of people per square mile living in a given urban area.

To make our decision, cities were not ranked on their official municipal boundaries, but rather, the built-up land areas that, as described in the report, “function as an integrated economic unit, linked together by commuting flows, social and economic interactions.” By this definition, the New York City area has a population density of 4,477 people per square mile. However, the borough of Manhattan alone has a population density of 70,826 people per square mile.

Several of the most densely populated cities in the world are located in Africa and South America. However, the majority of cities on this list are in Asia, including over two dozen in India. No U.S. cities made the list.

Perhaps not surprisingly, some of the most densely populated cities in the world are also some of the most populous cities, home to over 10 million people. ( This is America's largest city. )

The most densely populated city in the world, Dhaka, Bangladesh, is home to 16.8 million residents who live in 176 square miles. The area’s population density is 95,676 people per square mile.

Click here to see the 50 most densely populated cities in the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObsqR_0dohPflR00

50. Jhansi, India
> Population density: 41,063 people per square mile
> Population: 657,000
> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InHHA_0dohPflR00

49. Hyderabad, Pakistan
> Population density: 41,191 people per square mile
> Population: 1.9 million
> Built-up land area in city: 47 square miles

ALSO READ: The World’s 33 Megacities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZ7TS_0dohPflR00

48. Al-Mansurah, Egypt
> Population density: 41,438 people per square mile
> Population: 663,000
> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8yFi_0dohPflR00

47. Kayamkulam, India
> Population density: 41,500 people per square mile
> Population: 664,000
> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbipV_0dohPflR00

46. Bogota, Colombia
> Population density: 42,737 people per square mile
> Population: 9.3 million
> Built-up land area in city: 217 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1a9m_0dohPflR00

45. Rajkot, India
> Population density: 42,821 people per square mile
> Population: 1.7 million
> Built-up land area in city: 39 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evEcV_0dohPflR00

44. Alexandria, Egypt
> Population density: 42,982 people per square mile
> Population: 4.9 million
> Built-up land area in city: 113 square miles

ALSO READ: This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ot7zE_0dohPflR00

43. Vijayawada, India
> Population density: 43,229 people per square mile
> Population: 1.5 million
> Built-up land area in city: 35 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIL5e_0dohPflR00

42. Kurnool, India
> Population density: 43,333 people per square mile
> Population: 650,000
> Built-up land area in city: 15 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUgjR_0dohPflR00

41. Douala, Cameroon
> Population density: 43,385 people per square mile
> Population: 3.4 million
> Built-up land area in city: 78 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iY1O_0dohPflR00

40. Port Said, Egypt
> Population density: 43,438 people per square mile
> Population: 695,000
> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27707b_0dohPflR00

39. Agra, India
> Population density: 43,712 people per square mile
> Population: 2.9 million
> Built-up land area in city: 66 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Youngest Populations in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlNoq_0dohPflR00

38. Solapur, India
> Population density: 43,760 people per square mile
> Population: 1.1 million
> Built-up land area in city: 25 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnPdl_0dohPflR00

37. Aurangabad, India
> Population density: 44,028 people per square mile
> Population: 1.6 million
> Built-up land area in city: 36 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ItFm_0dohPflR00

36. Rajshahi, Bangladesh
> Population density: 44,167 people per square mile
> Population: 530,000
> Built-up land area in city: 12 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlJEq_0dohPflR00

35. Meerut, India
> Population density: 44,435 people per square mile
> Population: 2.8 million
> Built-up land area in city: 62 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DUTD_0dohPflR00

34. Bahawalpur, Pakistan
> Population density: 44,517 people per square mile
> Population: 1.3 million
> Built-up land area in city: 29 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Oldest Populations in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwKg2_0dohPflR00

33. Gwalior, India
> Population density: 45,128 people per square mile
> Population: 1.8 million
> Built-up land area in city: 39 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh0eF_0dohPflR00

32. Dakar, Senegal
> Population density: 47,307 people per square mile
> Population: 3.5 million
> Built-up land area in city: 75 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEju9_0dohPflR00

31. Kanpur, India
> Population density: 47,420 people per square mile
> Population: 3.8 million
> Built-up land area in city: 81 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtrlJ_0dohPflR00

30. Kabul, Afghanistan
> Population density: 48,210 people per square mile
> Population: 5.1 million
> Built-up land area in city: 105 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjKLv_0dohPflR00

29. Bukavu, Dem. Rep. of the Congo
> Population density: 49,176 people per square mile
> Population: 836,000
> Built-up land area in city: 17 square miles

ALSO READ: The World’s 33 Megacities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mw885_0dohPflR00

28. Tshikapa, Dem. Rep. of the Congo
> Population density: 49,462 people per square mile
> Population: 643,000
> Built-up land area in city: 13 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQBtN_0dohPflR00

27. Goma, Dem. Rep. of the Congo
> Population density: 49,560 people per square mile
> Population: 1.2 million
> Built-up land area in city: 25 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNe39_0dohPflR00

26. Yaounde, Cameroon
> Population density: 50,159 people per square mile
> Population: 4.4 million
> Built-up land area in city: 88 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EIPh_0dohPflR00

25. Caracas, Venezuela
> Population density: 51,289 people per square mile
> Population: 5.8 million
> Built-up land area in city: 114 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TsPt_0dohPflR00

24. Kathmandu, Nepal
> Population density: 51,364 people per square mile
> Population: 4.0 million
> Built-up land area in city: 77 square miles

ALSO READ: This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273j0i_0dohPflR00

23. Bareilly, India
> Population density: 52,594 people per square mile
> Population: 1.7 million
> Built-up land area in city: 32 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbID9_0dohPflR00

22. Surat, India
> Population density: 52,989 people per square mile
> Population: 4.9 million
> Built-up land area in city: 92 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lPRy_0dohPflR00

21. Gaya, India
> Population density: 53,692 people per square mile
> Population: 698,000
> Built-up land area in city: 13 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfJrv_0dohPflR00

20. Aligarh, India
> Population density: 54,368 people per square mile
> Population: 2.1 million
> Built-up land area in city: 38 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKZl9_0dohPflR00

19. Ahmadabad, India
> Population density: 55,518 people per square mile
> Population: 7.7 million
> Built-up land area in city: 139 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Youngest Populations in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5LKE_0dohPflR00

18. Patna, India
> Population density: 55,983 people per square mile
> Population: 3.2 million
> Built-up land area in city: 58 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSZWU_0dohPflR00

17. Mumbai, India
> Population density: 57,033 people per square mile
> Population: 22.2 million
> Built-up land area in city: 389 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmVvY_0dohPflR00

16. Al-Mahallah, Egypt
> Population density: 57,857 people per square mile
> Population: 810,000
> Built-up land area in city: 14 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMITc_0dohPflR00

15. Varanasi, India
> Population density: 58,701 people per square mile
> Population: 3.9 million
> Built-up land area in city: 67 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7ZUT_0dohPflR00

14. Malegaon, India
> Population density: 60,083 people per square mile
> Population: 721,000
> Built-up land area in city: 12 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Oldest Populations in the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvuv3_0dohPflR00

13. Chittagong, Bangladesh
> Population density: 60,527 people per square mile
> Population: 4.5 million
> Built-up land area in city: 74 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvEdb_0dohPflR00

12. Muzaffarnagar, India
> Population density: 64,000 people per square mile
> Population: 704,000
> Built-up land area in city: 11 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYanZ_0dohPflR00

11. Allahabad, India
> Population density: 64,362 people per square mile
> Population: 3.0 million
> Built-up land area in city: 47 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqjMq_0dohPflR00

10. Tanta, Egypt
> Population density: 65,444 people per square mile
> Population: 589,000
> Built-up land area in city: 9 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIOFk_0dohPflR00

9. Hong Kong, Hong Kong
> Population density: 66,054 people per square mile
> Population: 7.4 million
> Built-up land area in city: 112 square miles

ALSO READ: The World’s 33 Megacities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqMUh_0dohPflR00

8. Mbuji-Mayi, Dem. Rep. of the Congo
> Population density: 70,132 people per square mile
> Population: 3.7 million
> Built-up land area in city: 53 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnoEX_0dohPflR00

7. SAR Macau, China: Macau
> Population density: 70,600 people per square mile
> Population: 706,000
> Built-up land area in city: 10 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KBSc_0dohPflR00

6. Firozabad, India
> Population density: 73,909 people per square mile
> Population: 813,000
> Built-up land area in city: 11 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjMbI_0dohPflR00

5. Sylhet, Bangladesh
> Population density: 78,000 people per square mile
> Population: 1.5 million
> Built-up land area in city: 19 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8Obk_0dohPflR00

4. Saharanpur, India
> Population density: 80,571 people per square mile
> Population: 1.7 million
> Built-up land area in city: 21 square miles

ALSO READ: This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeDr4_0dohPflR00

3. Kinshasa, Dem. Rep. of the Congo
> Population density: 83,644 people per square mile
> Population: 15.1 million
> Built-up land area in city: 180 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzjom_0dohPflR00

2. Moradabad, India
> Population density: 88,450 people per square mile
> Population: 1.8 million
> Built-up land area in city: 20 square miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Op3rD_0dohPflR00

1. Dhaka, Bangladesh
> Population density: 95,676 people per square mile
> Population: 16.8 million
> Built-up land area in city: 176 square miles

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Safest Country

Scandinavian nations, especially Norway, often dominate “best countries” lists. Most recently, Norway was named in the United Nations’ latest Human Development Index as the top nation based on quality of life. The World Health Organization named it the best country to raise children. The Swiss-based international investment company RobecoSAM named it the world’s most sustainable […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest-Lived Empire in History

Homo sapiens began to appear about 300,000 years ago. It was only about 10,000 years ago, however, that humans began to build permanent settlements, the Smithsonian explains. The first civilizations — with urban development and governing bodies — are a few thousands years old. Similarly, the history of empires — a few people controlling larger […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Density#Land Area#New York City Area#Omicron#The World Urban Areas#Demographia
TheStreet

The Dirtiest Cities in the U.S.

How bad is pollution in America's cities? Many people around the world saw a dramatic change in the state of air pollution during the spring of 2020, when streets and highways went quiet during the massive pandemic shutdown. Cities around the world experienced improved air quality—86% of cities in China...
POLITICS
Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

25 Oldest Things in the World

From family heirlooms to antiques shops to museums, many Americans share an obsession with the extremely old. This includes both man-made artifacts, such as a 130,000-year old piece of jewelry, and natural relics, such as the fossilized remains of a Nyasasaurus found in Africa believed to be the oldest dinosaur fossil on Earth. When the […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Elections in India's most populous state to start in Feb. 10

NEW DELHI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition groups, will hold elections in seven phases starting from Feb. 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Saturday. The outcome of the election in the northern...
POLITICS
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Tab

These are the most expensive UK cities to rent in

In the latest shock of the century, it turns out that eight out of the 10 most expensive cities to rent an apartment in the UK in are all uni cities. So yes, students really are being rinsed out of way more rent money than they would if they lived and went to uni in – say – Bradford, where rent is a quarter of the price it is in London.
U.K.
The Independent

Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surge

In Costa Rica, officials are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections. On the other side of the world, Beijing is locking down residential communities as the country anxiously awaits the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. In Latin America and Asia where the omicron variant is making its latest appearance, some countries are imposing such restrictions while others are loath to place new limits on populations already exhausted by previous constraints.Omicron quickly swept through the places it first hit, such as South Africa, the U.K. and the United States,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

These are the most international universities in the world in 2022

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Times Higher Education’s (THE) survey of over 10,000 academics features internationally oriented universities leading global academic collaboration efforts through knowledge diplomacy. Knowledge diplomacy values scientific exchange and diverse, international student...
COLLEGES
World Economic Forum

David Sinclair explains what an ageing population means for economies around the world

David Sinclair, Director, International Longevity Centre, says the world's ageing population will change everything from cities, transport and consumption to relations between countries. Ageing can be harnessed to be positive for societies and economies, but innovation must consider education, health equality, loneliness and isolation and income. This interview served as...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy