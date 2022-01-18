This Is the Most Densely Populated City in the World

The COVID-19 pandemic reminds people that crowded cities have distinct disadvantages, beyond those that are obvious. The omicron variant has aggressively spread at an unimaginable rate, and people in close quarters have suffered the effects brutally.

Areas with very high population density often have other troubles as well, including pollution, lack of clean water, and the trouble of providing services to areas where people literally live on top of one another. The most densely populated city in the world is Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The U.S. does not have cities that rank among the most densely populated in the world, but it can help highlight the extremes. While New Jersey has almost 1,200 residents per square mile, Alaska has 1.2 people per square mile. ( This is the largest state in America. )

Using data on population density, population, and land area in global urban areas from the June 2021 edition of the World Urban Areas report from Demographia, an urban development research group, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most densely populated city in the world. Only areas with 500,000 residents were considered. The yardstick was based on the average number of people per square mile living in a given urban area.

To make our decision, cities were not ranked on their official municipal boundaries, but rather, the built-up land areas that, as described in the report, “function as an integrated economic unit, linked together by commuting flows, social and economic interactions.” By this definition, the New York City area has a population density of 4,477 people per square mile. However, the borough of Manhattan alone has a population density of 70,826 people per square mile.

Several of the most densely populated cities in the world are located in Africa and South America. However, the majority of cities on this list are in Asia, including over two dozen in India. No U.S. cities made the list.

Perhaps not surprisingly, some of the most densely populated cities in the world are also some of the most populous cities, home to over 10 million people. ( This is America's largest city. )

The most densely populated city in the world, Dhaka, Bangladesh, is home to 16.8 million residents who live in 176 square miles. The area’s population density is 95,676 people per square mile.

Click here to see the 50 most densely populated cities in the world

50. Jhansi, India

> Population density: 41,063 people per square mile

> Population: 657,000

> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

49. Hyderabad, Pakistan

> Population density: 41,191 people per square mile

> Population: 1.9 million

> Built-up land area in city: 47 square miles

ALSO READ: The World’s 33 Megacities

48. Al-Mansurah, Egypt

> Population density: 41,438 people per square mile

> Population: 663,000

> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

47. Kayamkulam, India

> Population density: 41,500 people per square mile

> Population: 664,000

> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

46. Bogota, Colombia

> Population density: 42,737 people per square mile

> Population: 9.3 million

> Built-up land area in city: 217 square miles

45. Rajkot, India

> Population density: 42,821 people per square mile

> Population: 1.7 million

> Built-up land area in city: 39 square miles

44. Alexandria, Egypt

> Population density: 42,982 people per square mile

> Population: 4.9 million

> Built-up land area in city: 113 square miles

ALSO READ: This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

43. Vijayawada, India

> Population density: 43,229 people per square mile

> Population: 1.5 million

> Built-up land area in city: 35 square miles

42. Kurnool, India

> Population density: 43,333 people per square mile

> Population: 650,000

> Built-up land area in city: 15 square miles

41. Douala, Cameroon

> Population density: 43,385 people per square mile

> Population: 3.4 million

> Built-up land area in city: 78 square miles

40. Port Said, Egypt

> Population density: 43,438 people per square mile

> Population: 695,000

> Built-up land area in city: 16 square miles

39. Agra, India

> Population density: 43,712 people per square mile

> Population: 2.9 million

> Built-up land area in city: 66 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Youngest Populations in the World

38. Solapur, India

> Population density: 43,760 people per square mile

> Population: 1.1 million

> Built-up land area in city: 25 square miles

37. Aurangabad, India

> Population density: 44,028 people per square mile

> Population: 1.6 million

> Built-up land area in city: 36 square miles

36. Rajshahi, Bangladesh

> Population density: 44,167 people per square mile

> Population: 530,000

> Built-up land area in city: 12 square miles

35. Meerut, India

> Population density: 44,435 people per square mile

> Population: 2.8 million

> Built-up land area in city: 62 square miles

34. Bahawalpur, Pakistan

> Population density: 44,517 people per square mile

> Population: 1.3 million

> Built-up land area in city: 29 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Oldest Populations in the World

33. Gwalior, India

> Population density: 45,128 people per square mile

> Population: 1.8 million

> Built-up land area in city: 39 square miles

32. Dakar, Senegal

> Population density: 47,307 people per square mile

> Population: 3.5 million

> Built-up land area in city: 75 square miles

31. Kanpur, India

> Population density: 47,420 people per square mile

> Population: 3.8 million

> Built-up land area in city: 81 square miles

30. Kabul, Afghanistan

> Population density: 48,210 people per square mile

> Population: 5.1 million

> Built-up land area in city: 105 square miles

29. Bukavu, Dem. Rep. of the Congo

> Population density: 49,176 people per square mile

> Population: 836,000

> Built-up land area in city: 17 square miles

ALSO READ: The World’s 33 Megacities

28. Tshikapa, Dem. Rep. of the Congo

> Population density: 49,462 people per square mile

> Population: 643,000

> Built-up land area in city: 13 square miles

27. Goma, Dem. Rep. of the Congo

> Population density: 49,560 people per square mile

> Population: 1.2 million

> Built-up land area in city: 25 square miles

26. Yaounde, Cameroon

> Population density: 50,159 people per square mile

> Population: 4.4 million

> Built-up land area in city: 88 square miles

25. Caracas, Venezuela

> Population density: 51,289 people per square mile

> Population: 5.8 million

> Built-up land area in city: 114 square miles

24. Kathmandu, Nepal

> Population density: 51,364 people per square mile

> Population: 4.0 million

> Built-up land area in city: 77 square miles

ALSO READ: This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

23. Bareilly, India

> Population density: 52,594 people per square mile

> Population: 1.7 million

> Built-up land area in city: 32 square miles

22. Surat, India

> Population density: 52,989 people per square mile

> Population: 4.9 million

> Built-up land area in city: 92 square miles

21. Gaya, India

> Population density: 53,692 people per square mile

> Population: 698,000

> Built-up land area in city: 13 square miles

20. Aligarh, India

> Population density: 54,368 people per square mile

> Population: 2.1 million

> Built-up land area in city: 38 square miles

19. Ahmadabad, India

> Population density: 55,518 people per square mile

> Population: 7.7 million

> Built-up land area in city: 139 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Youngest Populations in the World

18. Patna, India

> Population density: 55,983 people per square mile

> Population: 3.2 million

> Built-up land area in city: 58 square miles

17. Mumbai, India

> Population density: 57,033 people per square mile

> Population: 22.2 million

> Built-up land area in city: 389 square miles

16. Al-Mahallah, Egypt

> Population density: 57,857 people per square mile

> Population: 810,000

> Built-up land area in city: 14 square miles

15. Varanasi, India

> Population density: 58,701 people per square mile

> Population: 3.9 million

> Built-up land area in city: 67 square miles

14. Malegaon, India

> Population density: 60,083 people per square mile

> Population: 721,000

> Built-up land area in city: 12 square miles

ALSO READ: These Are the Countries With the Oldest Populations in the World

13. Chittagong, Bangladesh

> Population density: 60,527 people per square mile

> Population: 4.5 million

> Built-up land area in city: 74 square miles

12. Muzaffarnagar, India

> Population density: 64,000 people per square mile

> Population: 704,000

> Built-up land area in city: 11 square miles

11. Allahabad, India

> Population density: 64,362 people per square mile

> Population: 3.0 million

> Built-up land area in city: 47 square miles

10. Tanta, Egypt

> Population density: 65,444 people per square mile

> Population: 589,000

> Built-up land area in city: 9 square miles

9. Hong Kong, Hong Kong

> Population density: 66,054 people per square mile

> Population: 7.4 million

> Built-up land area in city: 112 square miles

ALSO READ: The World’s 33 Megacities

8. Mbuji-Mayi, Dem. Rep. of the Congo

> Population density: 70,132 people per square mile

> Population: 3.7 million

> Built-up land area in city: 53 square miles

7. SAR Macau, China: Macau

> Population density: 70,600 people per square mile

> Population: 706,000

> Built-up land area in city: 10 square miles

6. Firozabad, India

> Population density: 73,909 people per square mile

> Population: 813,000

> Built-up land area in city: 11 square miles

5. Sylhet, Bangladesh

> Population density: 78,000 people per square mile

> Population: 1.5 million

> Built-up land area in city: 19 square miles

4. Saharanpur, India

> Population density: 80,571 people per square mile

> Population: 1.7 million

> Built-up land area in city: 21 square miles

ALSO READ: This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

3. Kinshasa, Dem. Rep. of the Congo

> Population density: 83,644 people per square mile

> Population: 15.1 million

> Built-up land area in city: 180 square miles

2. Moradabad, India

> Population density: 88,450 people per square mile

> Population: 1.8 million

> Built-up land area in city: 20 square miles

1. Dhaka, Bangladesh

> Population density: 95,676 people per square mile

> Population: 16.8 million

> Built-up land area in city: 176 square miles