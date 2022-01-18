EXPLAINER: 5G and air travel

Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back. A handful of international carriers removed flights to the United States from their schedules Wednesday, but there were not mass cancelations and some of those companies said they planned to resume service on Thursday. At 1915 GMT Wednesday, there were 261 flights either planned to depart or land in US airports that were cancelled, according to the website FlightAware. That figure is less than the 538 reported last Wednesday, although the number could climb throughout the day. Airlines that had cut flights for Wednesday included Emirates, Air India, ANA and Japan Airlines.

