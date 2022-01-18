ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EXPLAINER: 5G and air travel

By The Associated Press
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines say...

www.wvnews.com

The Independent

5G disruptions: Which airports have been affected?

The impending rollout of 5G wireless technology has played havoc with air travel, with a number of major carriers announcing suspensions and disruptions.The suspensions have affected several typically busy US airports. Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways each announced suspensions.Emirates airlines and others announced it would suspend flights to a number of major US airports. The major travel hubs impacted so far are: Boston Logan International AirportChicago’s O’HareDallas Fort WorthHouston’s George Bush IntercontinentalNewarkOrlandoSan Francisco SeattleFollow our live blog on the 5G travel disruptions hereOther airlines announced similar suspensions that include those airports. Air India said it was...
Silicon Republic

Up in the air: Why US airlines are scared of 5G

Airlines in the US have been at loggerheads with mobile networks over the deployment of 5G and its potential impact on flight safety. Earlier this week, AT&T and Verizon, the two largest mobile network operators in the US, relented to requests from the aviation industry and the Biden administration to delay the deployment of 5G services.
The Independent

5G rollout: United Airlines tells delayed customers to complain to the government in angry online message

United Airlines have advised disgruntled customers to contact the FCC amid ongoing 5G-related delays.The company issued the message to customers whose flights had been delayed by several hours on Tuesday evening as a result of the rollout of a new 5G system across the US. “New: @United tells customers to contact @FCC over delayed flight,” David Shepardson shared on Twitter, with a screenshot of the United message attached.The airline’s message reads: “Your flight is delayed due to potential interference caused by the implementation of a new 5G signal by telecommunications systems near Denver International Airport and its possible impact on aircraft equipment. Follow...
Person
Hans Vestberg
AFP

AT&T, Verizon agree to delay 5G implementation at some airports

AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks to allay airline safety concerns but several major international carriers said they were canceling or amending some US services. Telecom giants spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters -- which can operate at the same frequencies -- particularly in bad weather. Japan's ANA and Japan Airlines were among the major airlines to announce flight cancellations on concerns over the 5G rollout, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. "The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters," ANA said in a statement.
#Air Traffic Control#5g#U S Airlines#Aircraft#At T#The Associated Press#Fcc#Ctia
CBS Sacramento

5G Rollout Concerns: How Could Technology, Delay Impact Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — AT&T and Verizon announced the delay of their new, faster 5G network on towers near some airports across the country. There are nine 5G cell towers across the state, including in Sacramento. So how could this impact Sacramento International Airport, and why isn’t this technology a problem elsewhere? We took our questions to the Sacramento County Department of Airports but were only given a statement. So we reached out to the Airports Council International – North America and were told there’s still a lot that airports don’t know and are bracing for a busy Wednesday. “We are still trying to get information from...
simpleflying.com

Air India Flights Affected By The US 5G Launch

The concerns surrounding the deployment of 5G services in the US have started affecting flights worldwide. Air India, the only Indian airline to fly to the US, has canceled most of its US flights on January 19th. The India-US network is extremely popular, and the cancellation is expected to affect thousands of passengers.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
AFP

5G launches in US without huge impact on flights

Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back. A handful of international carriers removed flights to the United States from their schedules Wednesday, but there were not mass cancelations and some of those companies said they planned to resume service on Thursday. At 1915 GMT Wednesday, there were 261 flights either planned to depart or land in US airports that were cancelled, according to the website FlightAware. That figure is less than the 538 reported last Wednesday, although the number could climb throughout the day. Airlines that had cut flights for Wednesday included Emirates, Air India, ANA and Japan Airlines.
CBS Miami

Lufthansa Group Cancels Frankfurt-To-Miami Flights Due To 5G Rollout

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wireless companies are rolling out 5G technology in some areas Wednesday. The FAA is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather. That led to a list of flight restrictions. Airlines warned as many as 1,100 passenger and cargo flights a day would be delayed, diverted or canceled. On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-mile buffer zone around many of the nation’s busiest airports. The FAA says that’ll reduce the worst disruptions, but it has approved just 45% of airliners to operate in all weather conditions where 5G is active. Because of the 5G rollout, Lufthansa Group has canceled Thursday’s Frankfurt-to-Miami flights and is switching aircraft. Air India, Emirates And Japan Airlines are also changing service to the U.S.
hypebeast.com

U.S. Aviation Industry Warns C-Band 5G Could Cause "Catastrophic Disruption" to Air Travel

Major U.S. airlines have now warned against a potential “catastrophic disruption” caused by the upcoming launch of C-Band 5G. In a new letter to the White House Economic Council, Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, numerous CEOs of both passenger and cargo airlines including Delta, United and Southwest claim that AT&T and Verizon‘s launch of the new service could cause massive issues for air travel due to interference from cell towers with safety instruments on board their planes. They also plead for 5G buffer zones around the country’s busiest airports and runways, arguing that cell towers shouldn’t broadcast the service anywhere within two miles of those locations.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ed Perkins on Travel: Air travel consumer protections: What to expect

This year, I fully expect to see a Department of Transportation (DoT) ruling that airlines must assure that any minor traveling with a family be seated adjacent to an adult family member without requiring either to pay an advance seat selection fee. But I wouldn't be surprised if that turns out to be the year's only important new consumer protection.
theapopkavoice.com

What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains

5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology. It’s the technology that enables wireless communication – for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router.
Telegraph

Is 5G a threat to air safety?

The scheduled switch-on of 5G in the United States has prompted global flight disruption. International airlines have rescheduled or cancelled services into the US as the long-awaited roll-out of the mobile network triggered fresh safety concerns. American telecoms companies and airlines have been grappling for weeks over the launch of...
