One of the biggest movie events of 2021 was, without a doubt, the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Whether we were interested in the work of its director or not, its eventual realization into a four-hour epic came to crown a fascinating phenomenon, where the fervor of the fans who had succeeded with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was only the tip of the iceberg. Thus, the new (and authentic) Justice League arrived leaving the family tragedy of the Sucker Punch director behind, which had led him to leave the production at first, along with the controversial way in which he had been replaced by Joss Whedon.

