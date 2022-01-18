ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Comedic ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic for Roku

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the title role of “WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” for Roku, the company announced on Tuesday. The film will focus on the prolific career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon. Produced by Funny Or Die and Tango,...

