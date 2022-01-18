Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Comedic ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic for Roku

What is a “Scream” movie without some new blood?. Among the young cast members joining the franchise for this, the fifth (!) installment in the outrageously popular horror series that began with Wes Craven’s stone cold masterpiece in 1996, are Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega and, of course, Jack Quaid. Quaid plays Richie, the boyfriend of Barrera’s Sam, who gets roped into a murder mystery connected to events from the 1996 original. As it stands in the “Scream” universe, good-natured boyfriends are either sadistically evil (Skeet Ulrich in the original film) or brutally killed (Jerry O’Connell in “Scream 2”). But Quaid walks a fine line, never showing his cards or leading the audience on in one way or another.
