Edison, NJ

Woman, Child Found Dead in Car Pulled From New Jersey Pond

By Brian Thompson
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews recovered the bodies of a woman and her 9-month-old son early Tuesday from a car submerged in a New Jersey pond. A passerby saw the car in the...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 29

champfully
3d ago

no one reports a mother and child are missing? the license plate should be known! who are these overlooked unfortunate people?

Reply
24
Zorian
3d ago

The way the media reported this, it appears that the tires of the vehicle suddenlt took a sharp 90° turn into the Lake. That sounds intentional to me. Murder suicide perhaps??? 🤔

Reply(3)
10
Viktoriya Kuznetsova
3d ago

beyond sad. poor baby. if this was a suicide I don't und why ppl take their children. I'm so sick of this

Reply(1)
15
 

