Lenoir County school bus involved in crash, driver facing charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenior County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. There were no students on board at the time of the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified is facing charges, accrording to Lenior County Public Schools Public Information Officer Patrick Holmes.

“She was charged with a safe movement violation and has been suspended as a bus driver pending the outcome of our investigation. That’s routine when one of our buses was at fault in an accident, ” Holmes said in an email on Tuesday.

Lenior County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said the crash involved a pickup truck and a school bus on Highway 258 in front of Woodington Middle School around 6 a.m. Hanks said two people had minor injuries sustained from the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

