Davie County, NC

Man wanted after missing woman found dead at NC hotel, deputies say

By Justyn Melrose
 3 days ago

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is now wanted for questioning in her death, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pennsylvania, is wanted for questioning in the death of 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman, of Denver, Pennsylvania. He may be driving toward Pennsylvania in a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LRE 6319.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began when deputies responded to the Days Inn on the 1500 block of Yadkinville Road in Mocksville at about 9:50 p.m. Monday. A caller said several phones were missing and that the phones had been with Kauffman, who was also missing.

Kauffman was reportedly in North Carolina to attend a camp in Iredell County.

The person trying to locate the phones said they called one of the phones and someone answered. The person who answered told the caller to pick up the phones at the Days Inn and later told deputies that they found the phones, as well as the key for an Acura, spread out on the side of the road near KFC. Kauffman had been driving an Acura.

Deputies went to the KFC on the 1200 block of Yadkinville Road and found Kauffman’s car in the back parking lot.

Investigators determined that Kauffman may have met with Hannah in Mocksville. Deputies then responded to a room rented by Hannah at the Days Inn and found Kauffman dead.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (336) 751-6238, email sheriff@dcsonc.com or leave tips on the Davie County Sheriff’s Office website .

Sheriff: Man suspected of supplying Fentanyl crashes into deputy’s vehicle, arrested in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Marshville man suspected of supplying Fentanyl was arrested last week after he tried to flee from a traffic stop, almost struck an investigator and crashed into a deputy’s vehicle, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Preston Cole was identified as a source of supply […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
‘It’s very traumatic.’ Family and friends mourn sudden loss of Concord mother killed in hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child. Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car […]
CONCORD, NC
