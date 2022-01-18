ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Teens boost booze, crash stolen car into Southington mobile home, police say

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

Two Waterbury teens were arrested Monday after they crashed a stolen car into a Southington mobile home after shoplifting liquor, police said. No one was injured.

The pair of 16-year-olds are suspected of using the luxury car as a getaway vehicle after stealing what police said were several bottles of alcohol from Queen Street Liquors, 1079 Queen St. They headed down Aircraft Road, where the car struck two parked vehicles in a driveway, and then crashed into the front steps of 21 Hemlock Road, police said.

The teens bailed out of the crashed car and ran toward BJ’s Wholesale Club, 75 Spring St., but officers from the patrol division and Southington’s Auto Theft Task Force surrounded the area and arrested them.

“We got ‘em,” Lt. Keith Egan said Tuesday morning.

Police learned the luxury 2009 Audi A4, had been stolen from its owner in Torrington.

The driver was charged with second-degree larceny; conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, police said. He also was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving; failure to drive in proper lane; operating without a license and evading responsibility.

The other teen was charged with second-degree larceny; third-degree larceny; conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, police said. Both juveniles were turned over to their parents.

There was no structural damage to the home, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Southington, CT
Cars
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Cars
City
Southington, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
CBS News

8 dead, dozens injured after stampede outside soccer stadium in Cameroon

Eight people have died after a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon, while another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The death toll increased after two more fans were pronounced dead outside the Messassi hospital, police...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Booze#Wholesale Club#Auto Theft Task Force#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS News

James Webb Space Telescope reaches its final destination

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope slipped into orbit around a point in space nearly a million miles from Earth on Monday. It's on a mission to capture light from the first stars and galaxies to form in the aftermath of the Big Bang. CBS News' Lana Zak has details.
ASTRONOMY
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy