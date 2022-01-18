Teens boost booze, crash stolen car into Southington mobile home, police say

Two Waterbury teens were arrested Monday after they crashed a stolen car into a Southington mobile home after shoplifting liquor, police said. No one was injured.

The pair of 16-year-olds are suspected of using the luxury car as a getaway vehicle after stealing what police said were several bottles of alcohol from Queen Street Liquors, 1079 Queen St. They headed down Aircraft Road, where the car struck two parked vehicles in a driveway, and then crashed into the front steps of 21 Hemlock Road, police said.

The teens bailed out of the crashed car and ran toward BJ’s Wholesale Club, 75 Spring St., but officers from the patrol division and Southington’s Auto Theft Task Force surrounded the area and arrested them.

“We got ‘em,” Lt. Keith Egan said Tuesday morning.

Police learned the luxury 2009 Audi A4, had been stolen from its owner in Torrington.

The driver was charged with second-degree larceny; conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, police said. He also was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving; failure to drive in proper lane; operating without a license and evading responsibility.

The other teen was charged with second-degree larceny; third-degree larceny; conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, police said. Both juveniles were turned over to their parents.

There was no structural damage to the home, police said.

