ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jennifer Lawrence Is Working on Her Elizabeth Holmes Voice for ‘Bad Blood,’ Adam McKay Says

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjArv_0dohP72600

One of the trickier aspects of impersonating fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is her deep-throated voice, but Jennifer Lawrence is set to take it on for the likely next film from her “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay , “ Bad Blood .”

The film is based on John Carreyrou’s 2018 nonfiction book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley,” about the rise and fall of the multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley startup that set out to revolutionize blood tests but unraveled as Holmes was eventually convicted of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy (out of 11 federal charges). Lawrence will be the first actress to portray Holmes on the big screen, though her story has been memorably brought to life in the podcast “The Dropout” and Alex Gibney’s documentary “The Inventor.”

McKay recently told Insider that Lawrence has already begun work on nailing that particularly unique accent of Holmes’.

“You know, I haven’t made her do it for me yet,” McKay said. “She said she’s been working on it. She’s about to have a baby so I’m not going to bug her right now but she’s born to play that role. With the voice, she said she’s feeling it. She’s excited.”

The project was first announced in January 2021, with McKay set to direct, write, and produce the film alongside fellow producers Kevin Messick, Justine Polsky, Jennifer Lawrence, and Will Ferrell. Apple Original Films is now set to back the project.

Elsewhere on the Holmes front, Kate McKinnon was set to play her but exited a Hulu limited series adaptation of “The Dropout” last year, with Amanda Seyfried stepping in to take on the role. The series premieres March 3.

IndieWire recently spoke with Adam McKay about his end-times Netflix smash hit, “Don’t Look Up,” in which Lawrence plays a burgeoning scientist trying to tell an indifferent world about an impending climate disaster.  “The movie’s obviously about the climate crisis, but it also happens to be lining up with the collapse of American democracy within the next three years, and this towering income inequality,” he said. “The government and the media are so tone-deaf to it. You have this perfect storm of a freakout that a lot of people are feeling.”

“Don’t Look Up” quickly shot to the top of Netflix charts, becoming the streaming giant’s second most-watched original movie after it was released on Christmas Eve last year.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Life After ‘Zombieland’: Why Emma Stone Launched Producing Career with Jesse Eisenberg’s First Feature

In spring 2020, Emma Stone called Jesse Eisenberg to tell him that she was starting a production company with her partner, filmmaker and “Saturday Night Live” director Dave McCary. In a recent interview over Zoom, Eisenberg recalled his immediate reaction: “What the hell is wrong with you guys?”  At the time, Eisenberg was gearing up to direct his first feature, “When You Finish Saving the World,” and he was already in the throes of practical challenges that differed greatly from the ones he faced as an actor. “Producing is overwhelming work, and they were starting to do it during a pandemic,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Bong Joon Ho Sets Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie with Robert Pattinson

Bong Joon Ho has found his next project two years after his 2020 Academy Awards sweep. According to Deadline, the “Parasite” director is in talks to write, direct, and produce an untitled film adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7” for Warner Bros. Bong also has his eye on Robert Pattinson to star. Plan B, Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong’s production company Offscreen are slated to produce. IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment. “Mickey7” will be published in February via Macmillan imprint, St. Martin. Bong previously won Best Director and Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars for “Parasite.” Last year,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Michelle Satter Tributes Indie Film Booster Jane Alsobrook

The independent film community lost one of its own last month, Jane Alsobrook. Her close friend, Michelle Satter, Founding Senior Director, Sundance Institute Artist Programs, sent us a tribute, with contributions from Alsobrook’s husband, actor-writer Gerard Maguire, and IndieWire contributor Sydney Levine. Jane Alsobrook, pioneering film executive, producer, mentor and breast cancer activist, died at her home in Sedona, Arizona, on Monday, December 13, 2021, mourned by her family, friends, and industry colleagues, who acknowledge her significant contributions to the independent film world. For Sundance, Jane was there at the beginning. Early in February, 1981, she met with Larry Jackson, Jeff Dowd,...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
The Atlantic

Why Are People So Mad About Don’t Look Up?

Adam McKay’s disaster satire Don’t Look Up is many things at once: a parable of our distracted society, a primal scream of a warning, and a broad comedy from the writer/director of Anchorman. Such a delicate balance has made the star-studded Netflix film a polarizing movie. Critics, audiences,...
MOVIES
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Bad Blood#Film Star#Theranos#Apple Original Films
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was 'Really, Really Hard' Working With Jonah Hill on 'Don't Look Up'

If you've been on social media at all lately, even for a second, you'll have more than likely seen plenty of chatter surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The movie has been the talk of the town (read: world) since it was released, not to mention because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Jonah Hill Is Unstoppable

Jonah Hill wears a Marni pajama shirt and pajama pants; Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock slides; his own hat and sunglasses. In Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up, a movie full of Hollywood’s most famous faces, Jonah Hill certainly holds his own. For a role he says he based partially on Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and partially on the Rich Kids of Instagram, Hill had to forge quick chemistry with Meryl Streep (his character is both the son and the chief of staff of Streep’s President Janie Orlean). Thankfully, he was already acquainted with one of the film’s other megastars, Leonardo DiCaprio. For W’s Best Performances issue, Hill talks Birkin bags, his idea for a Superbad sequel, and being extremely late to Game of Thrones mania.
BEAUTY & FASHION
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Who is Elizabeth Holmes and what is the Theranos scandal?

On Monday, 3 January, a jury in Silicon Valley found Elizabeth Holmes, the American businesswoman and founder of Theranos, guilty of four counts of fraudulently deceiving investors, each of which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. It's a case that has captured the public's imagination, with a...
BUSINESS
Cosmopolitan

Elizabeth Holmes: Where is the former Theranos CEO now?

If you’ve been as obsessed with The Dropout podcast as us, you’ll know that Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced former CEO of Theranos (a blood testing start-up based in Silicon Valley), was this month convicted on four out of 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebritypage.com

'Don't Look Up' Director Adam McKay Reveals Filming Secrets

Director Adam McKay got real in an interview with Insider on January 13th about the film and its reflection on our country today. In the interview, McKay reflects back on the media tour of the film and how DiCaprio's editing notes actually led to the film's ending. He also revealed...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Will Elizabeth Holmes Saga Change Silicon Valley?

As the world (well at least some of the world anyway) now awaits the Sept. 26 sentencing of disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, the question arises of what the long-term implications will be for Silicon Valley. It’s hard to imagine there will be many. Entrepreneurs are likely to dot...
BUSINESS
Collider

'Vice' to 'Anchorman': Every Adam McKay Movie Ranked

Filmmaker Adam McKay has been at the forefront of Hollywood for decades now. From his time as the head writer on Saturday Night Live to then being perhaps the most successful comedy movie director of his generation with his run of collaborations with comedic star Will Ferrell, McKay has now become an awards magnet and a lightning rod for political discourse as a producer of socially conscious satires. McKay’s newly found aura of prestige has also stretched onto the small screen, as he was a key figure in developing the hit HBO series Succession and directed that show’s pilot, and is also spearheading the upcoming series about Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers titled; Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The following is a ranking of all of McKay’s feature films as director from worst to best as we compare the different periods of his big-screen career.
MOVIES
Slate

The Aftermath of Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors this week in federal court. The former CEO, wunderkind, and blood mogul has been the subject of intense legal interest and public fascination ever since her company, Theranos, was beset by scandal in 2015. Today on What Next: TBD we follow up...
ENTERTAINMENT
solzyatthemovies.com

Adam McKay on Don’t Look Up, Vice, Improv & More

Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay spoke with Solzy at the Movies about Don’t Look Up, Vice, improv, and more on Thursday afternoon. Don’t Look Up is currently available to watch on Netflix. It’s so nice to talk with you again outside of the press conference and all that fun....
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Tragedy of Hollywood’s Insufferable Smugness

In 2006, George Clooney won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor for his movie Syriana. He started his speech with an attempt at self-deprecating humor about his name becoming synonymous with winning an Oscar, playing the role of Batman, and winning People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He went on to praise Hollywood celebrities for leading the dialogue on the AIDS crisis and civil rights, and making Hattie McDaniel the first Black person to win an Oscar. He ended by expressing his pride in being as out of touch with the rest of the world as Hollywood celebrities are accused of being, because, he argued, that distance allowed Hollywood to achieve progress in areas where the world hadn't caught up.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy